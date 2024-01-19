Swansea v Southampton predictions, betting odds and tips: Slick Saints can march on
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Swansea City v Southampton in the Championship on Saturday
Where to watch Swansea v Southampton
Sky Sports Main Event/Football, 12.30pm Saturday
Best bet
Southampton
1pt 7-10 Coral
Swansea v Southampton odds
Swansea 4-1
Southampton 7-10
Draw 16-5
Odds correct at time of publishing
Swansea v Southampton predictions
Southampton have gone on a superb 20-match unbeaten run and can climb into the Championship's automatic promotion places by defeating Swansea on Saturday.
Success over the Swans would allow Southampton to gain ground on at least one of the top two - Leicester and Ipswich - who face each other at the King Power Stadium on Monday.
Saints manager Russell Martin needed time to implement his possession-based style of play and his mixed early-season experiences, which included a four-game losing run, may be a sign of things to come for Swansea boss Luke Williams, who favours a similar football philosophy.
Williams was Martin's assistant at MK Dons and Swansea before moving onto a head coach position with Notts County, who he steered from the National League to the upper echelons of League Two.
Given time Williams will have ideas of developing a winning culture along similar lines to his experience in Nottingham, but his 15th-placed team are towards the start of a period of transition and appear likely to succumb to highflying Saints, who are the division's form team.
Key stat
Southampton are unbeaten in their last 20 matches
Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
Published on 19 January 2024inChampionship
Last updated 14:53, 19 January 2024
- Sunderland v Hull predictions, odds and betting tips
- Championship predictions, betting odds and tips: Leeds can reclaim top-flight status
- Sunderland v Preston predictions, betting odds and tips
- Sheffield Wednesday v Hull City predictions, betting odds and tips
- Southampton v Plymouth predictions, betting odds and tips
- Sunderland v Hull predictions, odds and betting tips
- Championship predictions, betting odds and tips: Leeds can reclaim top-flight status
- Sunderland v Preston predictions, betting odds and tips
- Sheffield Wednesday v Hull City predictions, betting odds and tips
- Southampton v Plymouth predictions, betting odds and tips