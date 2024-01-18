Sunderland v Hull predictions, odds and betting tips: Black Cats can tame the Tigers

Betfair are offering £50 in free bet builder bets when you bet on Sunderland v Hull. Grab your free offer

Where to watch Sunderland v Hull

You can watch Sunderland v Hull in the Championship on January 19, live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football at 8pm on Friday.

Match prediction & best bet

Sunderland

Sunderland

1pt 10-11

Sunderland v Hull team news

Sunderland

Bradley Dack and Dennis Cirkin (both hamstring), Niall Huggins and Corry Evans (both knee) are sidelined.

Hull

Fabio Carvalho is available after being ineligible to play in the FA Cup on Tuesday but Aaron Connolly (head) is a doubt, Jaden Philogene, Liam Delap and Ruben Vinagre are injured and Adama Traore and Jean Michael Seri are at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Sunderland v Hull predictions

Sunderland have been bobbing in and out of the Championship's top six for much of the season and they can climb back into the playoff places by defeating Hull at the Stadium of Light.

A lack of consistency has been a problem for Sunderland, who have lost 11 of 27 second-tier fixtures, and Hull, who have been beaten in four of their last five league encounters.

Sunderland changed managers last month, replacing Tony Mowbray with Michael Beale, but the outcome of their season is more likely to depend on adding some attacking reinforcements before the transfer window shuts.

The Black Cats have netted 37 league goals – the lowest figure among the top 11 teams – and failed to score more than once in ten of their last 12 fixtures.

They have relied heavily on 13-goal attacker Jack Clarke, who continues to attract Premier League interest. Clarke's confidence is high after three goals in his last five appearances and his quality could be decisive against a Hull side who are going through their most difficult spell of the season.

The Tigers exited the FA Cup on Tuesday with a 2-1 loss away to Birmingham and their playoff hopes have been dented by back-to-back league defeats away to Sheffield Wednesday (3-1) and at home to Norwich (2-1).

Liam Rosenior's side have gone seven matches without a clean sheet and they appear to be a less effective attacking force without injured forwards Liam Delap and Jaden Philogene.

Hull remain an ambitious club, as can be seen by last week's loan acquisition of Liverpool's Joao Carvalho, but they have struggled in recent times and are likely to suffer on Wearside.

Key stat

Hull have lost four of their last five Championship fixtures

Probable teams

Sunderland (4-4-1-1): Patterson; Hume, O'Nien, Ballard, Alese; Ba, Ekwah, Neil, Clarke; Pritchard; Bellingham.

Subs: Bishop, Semedo, Rusyn, Triantis, Matete, Aouchiche, Seelt, Bennette, Burstow.

Hull (4-2-3-1): Allsop; Coyle, Jones, Greaves, Jacob; Morton, Slater; Tufan, Carvalho, Lokilo; Sharp.

Subs: Ingram, Connolly, Sayyadmanesh, Vaughan, Docherty, Furlong, Smith, Sellars-Fleming, Ashbee.

