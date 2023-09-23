Stoke v Hull predictions, betting odds and tips: Tigers can pick up a point in the Potteries

Where to watch Stoke v Hull

Sky Sports Football, midday Sunday

Best bet

Draw

1pt 11-4 bet365

Stoke v Hull odds

Stoke Evs

Hull 14-5

Draw 11-4

Odds correct at time of publishing

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Stoke v Hull predictions

Hull have put together a six-game unbeaten sequence since losing 2-1 at Norwich on the opening weekend of the season and they can maintain their strong start by holding Stoke to a draw at the bet365 Stadium.

The Tigers head to the Potteries in search of a third successive away win after impressive victories over Blackburn and Leicester.

Improving on last season's 15th-place finish will be the first target for Liam Rosenior's side, who drew 0-0 at home to Leeds on Wednesday.

And they are certainly playing well enough to offer a stern challenge to Stoke, who are coming under pressure after four games without a victory.

Stoke had been expected to challenge for promotion, and they showed plenty of ambition with their summer transfer dealings.

However, Alex Neil's side are averaging just one point per game and they might have to be content with a stalemate this weekend.

