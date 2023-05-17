Sheffield Wednesday v Peterborough predictions and odds: Posh can pounce on overstretched Owls

Where to watch Sheffield Wednesday v Peterborough

Sky Sports Football, 8pm Thursday

Best bet

Both teams to score

1pt 4-5 Power

Sheffield Wednesday v Peterborough odds

Sheffield Wednesday 7-10

Peterborough 4-1

Draw 3-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

Sheffield Wednesday v Peterborough team news

Sheffield Wednesday

Reece James appeared as a late substitute in the first leg but it is unclear whether he will be ready to be used from the start. Injured trio Mallik Wilks, George Byers and Akin Famewo all missed the first leg.

Peterborough

No fresh injuries are reported by the visitors.

Sheffield Wednesday v Peterborough predictions

Peterborough's 4-0 first leg success at home to Sheffield Wednesday has put them within touching distance of a trip to Wembley and they can kill off the tie by scoring in the return match at Hillsborough.

Wednesday have had time to clear their heads since last Friday but they have left themselves with very little hope of turning things around.

The first leg scoreline was harsh on the Owls, who won the shot count 14 to 12.

Peterborough were clinical, scoring with four of their six shots on target, and there is little chance of them shutting up shop in Yorkshire.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson knows that his team are at their best when they go forward and he will probably go with a similar line up with the intention of widening the advantage.

Wednesday have no other option than to pour forward but they tried that tactic in the second half at London Road only to find themselves torn apart on the counter-attack.

It is likely that Wednesday's pressure will reap some reward in front of goal.

They amassed 54 points from 23 home games this season and have scored in each of their last 14 Hillsborough fixtures.

Peterborough need to prepare for an onslaught and goalkeeper Will Norris may struggle to come up with another string of saves.

However, the away side should get plenty of opportunities to expose a high defensive line, and it is probable that their exciting front-three of Kwame Poku, Jonson Clarke-Harris and Ephron Mason-Clark will conjure up at least one moment of magic.

Key stat

Peterborough have scored in five of their last six away fixtures

Probable teams

Sheffield Wednesday (3-4-1-2): Dawson; Iorfa, Flint, Ihiekwe; Palmer, Vaulks, Bannan, Johnson; Adeniran; Windass, Gregory.

Subs: Stockdale, Smith, Paterson, James, Hunt, Bakinson, Dele-Bashiru.

Peterborough (4-2-3-1): Norris; Ward, Kent, Edwards, Burrows; Kyprianou, Norburn; Poku, Taylor, Mason-Clark; Clarke-Harris.

Subs: Butler, Knight, Jones, Thompson, Randall, Blackmore, Tshimanga.

