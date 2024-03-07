Sheffield Wednesday v Leeds predictions, odds and betting tips + get £60 in free bets from BetMGM

BetMGM are offering £60 in free bets when you bet on Sheffield Wednesday v Leeds. You can grab your free bets here .

Where to watch Sheffield Wednesday v Leeds

You can watch Sheffield Wednesday v Leeds in the Championship at 8pm on Friday, March 8th, live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event.

Match prediction & best bet

Draw

1pt 3-1 bet365, Betfair

Sheffield Wednesday v Leeds odds

Sheffield Wednesday 4-1

Leeds 4-6

Draw 3-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

Sheffield Wednesday v Leeds team news

Sheffield Wednesday

Ian Poveda is ineligible to face his parent club and Josh Windass (muscle strain) and Kristian Pedersen (leg) are sidelined. Barry Bannan (head) is a doubt.

Leeds

Pascal Struijk (groin) and Stuart Dallas (hip) remain unavailable.

Sheffield Wednesday v Leeds predictions

Sheffield Wednesday have been entrenched in the Championship relegation zone since August but they can move above the safety line by holding promotion-chasing Leeds to a draw in a high-stakes Yorkshire derby on Friday evening.

Third-placed Leeds head to Hillsborough needing a victory to jump above Ipswich and into the automatic promotion places but they will be preparing themselves for a stern test.

Wednesday had looked relegation certainties after winning only one of their opening 18 matches, but they have improved rapidly under head coach Danny Rohl and approach the Leeds game on a four-match winning streak.

The Owls are looking tighter at the back with clean sheets kept in five of their last eight Championship matches and have been vastly improved in attack since snapping up Canadian striker Ike Ugbo on a January loan deal from Troyes.

Ugbo, formerly of Chelsea, has notched six goals in his first nine Sheffield Wednesday appearances and his pace and physicality pose a major threat to Leeds, who have shown some vulnerability on their travels.

All of Leeds's six second-tier losses have come on the road and a couple of points were dropped last Saturday when Daniel Farke's side drew 1-1 away to near neighbours Huddersfield, who had midfielder Jonathan Hogg sent off in the 45th minute.

Despite last weekend's setback, Leeds can be hugely satisfied with their positive start to 2024 which has generated 31 points from a possible 33.

However, they drew 0-0 at home to Sheffield Wednesday last September and may have to accept another stalemate against the Owls.

Key stat

Sheffield Wednesday have avoided defeat in ten of their last 12 home games.

Probable teams

Sheffield Wednesday (3-4-3): Beadle; Iorfa, Ihiekwe, Bernard; Valentin, Vaulks, Bannan, Johnson; Musaba, Ugbo, Gassama.

Subs: Dawson, B Diaby, L Diaby, Palmer, Wilks, Famewo, Smith, Cadamarteri, Fletcher.

Leeds (4-2-3-1): Meslier; Roberts, Rodon, Ampadu, Byram; Gruev, Kamara; James, Rutter, Summerville; Bamford.

Subs: Darlow, Cresswell, Cooper, Gelhardt, Firpo, Gray, Joseph, Piroe, Gnonto.

