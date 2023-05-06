Sheffield Wednesday v Derby predictions and odds: Rams may adopt a guarded approach

Where to watch Sheffield Wednesday v Derby

Sheffield Wednesday v Derby predictions

Sheffield Wednesday will be disappointed to have missed out on a top-two finish in League One - and while they have returned to form recently, it remains to be seen if the Owls can come good in the playoffs.

Wednesday have collected 93 points this season, lost just once in the league at Hillsborough, and they will want to maintain the confidence gained from three straight successes in their final game of the regular season against Derby.

The final-day clash could be a precursor to a potential playoff semi-final with the sixth-placed Rams seeking to secure a top-six finish in South Yorkshire.

Victory will seal the deal for Derby, who could also finish in the top six if they don't win depending on how seventh-placed Peterborough fare at Barnsley.

That looks a tough fixture for Posh and Derby could look to keep things tight if Posh fall behind at Oakwell in the knowledge that Darren Ferguson’s men will need a three-goal margin of victory against Barnsley if they draw at Hillsborough.

Eight of Derby’s last nine games have gone under 2.5 goals while Wednesday have conceded just 16 goals at home in the league, so banking on a low-scoring finale looks prudent.

Key stat

Eight of Derby's last nine matches have gone under 2.5 goals.

