Rotherham v Ipswich predictions, betting odds and tips: Terrific Tractor Boys can reach the summit
Free expert football tips, best bets and predictions for Rotherham United v Ipswich Town in the Championship on Friday
Where to watch Rotherham v Ipswich
Sky Sports Football, 8pm
Best bet
Ipswich -1 on Asian handicap
1pt 21-25 bet365
Bet wins if Ipswich win by two goals or more, while stakes are returned if they win by one.
Rotherham v Ipswich odds
Rotherham 11-2
Ipswich 1-2
Draw 7-2
Odds correct at time of publishing
Rotherham v Ipswich team news
Rotherham
Central defenders Sean Morrison, Cameron Humphreys, and Tyler Blackett and midfielder Jamie Lindsay are ruled out with injuries.
Ipswich
Janoi Doncacien featured twice for St Lucia during the international break after a hamstring problem and is pushing for a place in the squad. Lee Evans is a long-term absentee.
Rotherham v Ipswich predictions
The international break was an unwanted interruption for Championship highflyers Ipswich but the Tractor Boys can restart with a comfortable victory over struggling Rotherham at the New York Stadium.
Ipswich warmed up for the break with convincing victories at home to Hull and Preston, and the gulf in class between them and second-bottom Rotherham looks wide enough to expect another comfortable win.
Kieran McKenna's team are the division's top scorers with 25 goals in 11 games and have the incentive of knowing that a victory will take them to the top of the table.
McKenna has relied predominantly on the players responsible for last season's League One promotion but he has added a sprinkling of extra quality, including Manchester United loanee Brandon Williams, who scored a stunning individual goal in the 4-2 victory at home to Preston.
Ipswich are firmly established in the top two, but McKenna won't be getting carried away and should have his players fully focused on their task in south Yorkshire.
Rotherham were coupon busters last time out when they secured a shock 1-1 draw at Southampton despite losing the shot count 22 to four.
The injury-hit Millers used up a lot of good fortune on that occasion but their luck may be about to run out.
Backing Ipswich giving up a goal on the Asian handicap will be a winning bet if they win by two goals or more, while stakes are returned if they win by one.
Key stat
Four of Rotherham's last five losses have been by at least two goals.
Probable teams
Rotherham (4-5-1): Johansson; Lembikisa, Peltier, Hall, Bramall; Onyedinma, Tiehi, Cafu, Rathbone, Green; Hugill.
Subs: McGuckin, Appiah, Revan, Phillips, Kelly, Nombe, Eaves, Clucas.
Ipswich (4-2-3-1): Hladky; Williams, Woolfenden, Burgess, Davis; Morsy, Luongo; Burns, Chaplin, Broadhead; Hirst.
Subs: Walton, Clarke, Ladapo, Harness, Ball, Taylor, Jackson, Hutchinson, Scarlett.
