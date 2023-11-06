Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Championship

Rotherham v Ipswich predictions, betting odds and tips: Tractor Boys can turn on the style

Free expert football tips, best bets and predictions for Rotherham United v Ipswich Town in the Championship on Tuesday

Kieran McKenna can keep Ipswich moving in the right direction
Kieran McKenna can keep Ipswich moving in the right directionCredit: David Rogers

Where to watch Rotherham v Ipswich

Sky Sports Main Event & Football, 8pm Tuesday

Best bet

Ipswich to win & over 2.5 goals
1pt 11-10 general

Rotherham v Ipswich odds

Rotherham 6-1
Ipswich 1-2
Draw 15-4

Odds correct at time of publishing

T&C's apply18+begambleaware.org

Rotherham v Ipswich predictions

Championship highflyers Ipswich escaped with a point from Saturday's 2-2 draw at Birmingham but they are much more used to winning games and should be too strong for third-bottom Rotherham at the New York Stadium.

The Tractor Boys have dominated the majority of their matches but they needed to show a strong mentality at the weekend by coming from two goals behind against a Birmingham side eager to impress new  manager Wayne Rooney.

Rotherham will be just as determined to give Ipswich a difficult game but they may lack the resources to be competitive.

The Millers operate on a modest budget and their squad is stretched with Lee Peltier, Grant Hall, Andre Green, Tyler Blackett, Cameron Humphreys, Jamie Lindsay and Shane Ferguson sitting out the weekend 1-1 draw at home to QPR.

Matt Taylor's side were happy enough to share the spoils at the weekend but they face a step up in class against Ipswich and may fall short in a high-scoring game.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.

author image
Dan ChildsRacing Post Sport

Published on 6 November 2023inChampionship

Last updated 14:18, 6 November 2023

icon
more inChampionship
more inChampionship