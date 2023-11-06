Rotherham v Ipswich predictions, betting odds and tips: Tractor Boys can turn on the style
Free expert football tips, best bets and predictions for Rotherham United v Ipswich Town in the Championship on Tuesday
Where to watch Rotherham v Ipswich
Sky Sports Main Event & Football, 8pm Tuesday
Best bet
Ipswich to win & over 2.5 goals
1pt 11-10 general
Rotherham v Ipswich odds
Rotherham 6-1
Ipswich 1-2
Draw 15-4
Odds correct at time of publishing
Rotherham v Ipswich predictions
Championship highflyers Ipswich escaped with a point from Saturday's 2-2 draw at Birmingham but they are much more used to winning games and should be too strong for third-bottom Rotherham at the New York Stadium.
The Tractor Boys have dominated the majority of their matches but they needed to show a strong mentality at the weekend by coming from two goals behind against a Birmingham side eager to impress new manager Wayne Rooney.
Rotherham will be just as determined to give Ipswich a difficult game but they may lack the resources to be competitive.
The Millers operate on a modest budget and their squad is stretched with Lee Peltier, Grant Hall, Andre Green, Tyler Blackett, Cameron Humphreys, Jamie Lindsay and Shane Ferguson sitting out the weekend 1-1 draw at home to QPR.
Matt Taylor's side were happy enough to share the spoils at the weekend but they face a step up in class against Ipswich and may fall short in a high-scoring game.
Published on 6 November 2023inChampionship
Last updated 14:18, 6 November 2023
