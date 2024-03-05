QPR v West Brom predictions, betting odds and tips: High-scoring matchup looks overpriced
Free expert football tips, best bets and predictions for QPR v West Brom in the Championship on Wednesday
Where to watch QPR v West Brom
Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Football, Wednesday 8pm
Best bet
Over 2.5 goals
2pts 7-5 bet365
QPR v West Brom odds
QPR 21-10
West Brom 29-20
Draw 21-10
Odds correct at time of publishing
QPR v West Brom predictions
QPR have looked destined for the drop for much of this season but three straight wins, including a 2-1 victory over league leaders Leicester last time out, have given them real hope of staying in the Championship.
They host West Brom, who are flying high in the play-off race, in a clash that could have major repercussions at both ends of the table.
New Rangers manager Marti Cifuentes has improved the side’s fortunes drastically, particularly in front of goal.
The hosts have netted in ten of their last 11 matches and that has been a major reason that they have lost only one of their last eight games.
Four of the Hoops' last six clashes have produced over 2.5 goals and a repeat of that looks overpriced considering both teams are in red-hot form and have been among the goals.
Both sides are fancied to contribute to an entertaining affair.
Published on 5 March 2024
Last updated 14:56, 5 March 2024
