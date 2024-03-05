QPR v West Brom predictions, betting odds and tips: High-scoring matchup looks overpriced

Where to watch QPR v West Brom

Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Football, Wednesday 8pm

Best bet

Over 2.5 goals

2pts 7-5 bet365

QPR v West Brom odds

QPR 21-10

West Brom 29-20

Draw 21-10

QPR v West Brom predictions

QPR have looked destined for the drop for much of this season but three straight wins, including a 2-1 victory over league leaders Leicester last time out, have given them real hope of staying in the Championship.

They host West Brom, who are flying high in the play-off race, in a clash that could have major repercussions at both ends of the table.

New Rangers manager Marti Cifuentes has improved the side’s fortunes drastically, particularly in front of goal.

The hosts have netted in ten of their last 11 matches and that has been a major reason that they have lost only one of their last eight games.

Four of the Hoops' last six clashes have produced over 2.5 goals and a repeat of that looks overpriced considering both teams are in red-hot form and have been among the goals.

Both sides are fancied to contribute to an entertaining affair.

