Preston v Leeds predictions, betting odds and tips: Crysencio Summerville can star for visitors

A 4-0 win over Ipswich on Saturday reduced the gap between Leeds and the Tractor Boys to seven points in the race for promotion - and the Yorkshire outfit are fancied to follow up with another victory at Preston.

North End have lost five of their last seven games and only bottom side Rotherham have a worse goals-against tally in the Championship.

That leaky defence, which has been breached 40 times already, should be severely tested by Leeds, who have scored 41 goals in 23 league games.

Central to their attacking excellence has been Crysencio Summerville, who has scored 11 goals and registered six assists in 20 appearances.

The Dutch ace has scored four times in his last five outings, including a penalty in Saturday's rout of Ipswich, and he is a tempting price to find the net again or lay on a goal at Deepdale.

Key stat

Preston have conceded eight goals in their last three matches.

