Portsmouth v Exeter predictions and odds: Grecians can grind out at least a point

P ortsmouth v Exeter team news

Portsmouth

Midfielder Tom Lowery is a doubt having missed out at the weekend. Paddy Lane remains sidelined with an ankle injury.

Exeter

Kyle Taylor has made three substitute appearances after returning from a long-term injury and is getting closer to making his first start of the season.

Portsmouth v Exeter predictions

Portsmouth are among the heavyweight clubs expected to feature prominently in the League One promotion race but they may struggle to justify favouritism against Exeter at Fratton Park.

Passionate Pompey fans are desperate to see their team get out of League One and end their 11-year exile from the top two divisions.

And there are grounds for optimism because Portsmouth's summer recruitment has been astute and the division as a whole looks weaker after Plymouth, Ipswich and Sheffield Wednesday were promoted to the Championship last season.

John Mousinho's side have made a solid enough start, following a 1-1 draw at home to Bristol Rovers with a 4-0 success at Leyton Orient, and they have an opportunity to make further strides this week with home games against Exeter and Cheltenham.

Portsmouth will want their home form to be the bedrock of a successful season, but they required an 89th-minute equaliser to pinch a point against Bristol Rovers and they could find Exeter similarly difficult to budge.

Several clubs will fancy their chances of pushing for a top-six finish and the Grecians, who are level with Portsmouth after taking four points from two games, could be a surprise contender.

Gary Caldwell's side opened up with a superb 3-0 success at Wycombe before drawing 0-0 at home to Blackpool, against whom they dominated.

They carved out a 59 per cent share of possession and won the shot count 11-4 in that goalless draw with a Seasiders outfit expected to challenge for promotion this season.

Exeter are among the league's smaller clubs but they have plenty of ambition and an expansive, attacking style of play which often takes their opponents by surprise.

The Devonians led 2-0 inside the opening four minutes at Wycombe on the opening weekend and, while a similarly fast start is fanciful at Fratton Park, they do look capable of matching their hosts and taking at least a share of the spoils.

Key stat

Exeter are unbeaten in their last four competitive matches.

Probable teams

Portsmouth (4-2-3-1): Norris; Rafferty, Poole, Shaughnessy, Ogilvie; Morrell, Pack; Whyte, Saydee, Scully; Bishop.

Subs: Schofield, Robertson, Kamara, Yengi, Raggett, Sparkes, Devlin.

Exeter (3-4-1-2): Sinisalo; Sweeney, Aimson, Hartridge; Rankine, Trevitt, Carroll, Mitchell; Cole; Aitchison, Nombe.

Subs: Woods, Harper, Scott, Cox, Taylor, Jules, Diabate.

