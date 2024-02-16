Plymouth v Leeds predictions, betting odds and bet builder tips: Goals fancied in early kick-off
Free expert football tips, best bets and predictions for Plymouth v Leeds in the Championship on Saturday
Today's Offers8
Today's Offers7
Exclusive new customer sign up offers
Where to watch Plymouth v Leeds
Sky Sports Football, 12.30pm Saturday
Best bet
Over 3.5 goals
2pts 5-4 Betfair
Plymouth v Leeds odds
Plymouth 6-1
Leeds 4-9
Draw 4-1
Odds correct at time of publishing
Plymouth v Leeds predictions
Leeds have won seven Championship games in a row as they try to fight off Southampton and Ipswich in the second tier’s ultra-competitive battle for automatic promotion, but they face a tough challenge against free-flowing Plymouth on Saturday.
Only five teams in the division have scored more goals than Argyle and these two teams put on an entertaining affair in an FA Cup replay last month.
That game finished 4-1 to Daniel Farke’s side and a similarly entertaining affair is fancied in this one, something that has become a regular occurrence for the Green Army.
The hosts have lost only two of their last 11 league games so should not be underestimated by Leeds.
Both teams can play their part in a match that is fancied to produce plenty of goals - six of Plymouth's last eight home league games have ended with four or more.
Key stat
Plymouth's 31 league games have produced 103 goals, the most in the division.
Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
Published on 16 February 2024inChampionship
Last updated 15:58, 16 February 2024
- West Brom v Southampton predictions, odds and betting tips
- Millwall v Ipswich predictions, betting odds and bet builder tips
- Swansea v Leeds predictions and free football tips: Leeds can continue promotion march
- Bristol City v Southampton predictions: Robins can cause Saints to stutter
- Coventry v Millwall predictions, betting odds and bet builder tips
- West Brom v Southampton predictions, odds and betting tips
- Millwall v Ipswich predictions, betting odds and bet builder tips
- Swansea v Leeds predictions and free football tips: Leeds can continue promotion march
- Bristol City v Southampton predictions: Robins can cause Saints to stutter
- Coventry v Millwall predictions, betting odds and bet builder tips