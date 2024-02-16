Racing Post logo
Championship

Plymouth v Leeds predictions, betting odds and bet builder tips: Goals fancied in early kick-off

Free expert football tips, best bets and predictions for Plymouth v Leeds in the Championship on Saturday

Plymouth's Home Park has seen plenty of goals this season
Plymouth's Home Park has seen plenty of goals this seasonCredit: David Horton - CameraSport

Where to watch Plymouth v Leeds

Sky Sports Football, 12.30pm Saturday

Best bet

Over 3.5 goals
2pts 5-4 Betfair

Plymouth v Leeds odds

Plymouth 6-1
Leeds 4-9
Draw 4-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

Image link

Plymouth v Leeds predictions

Leeds have won seven Championship games in a row as they try to fight off Southampton and Ipswich in the second tier’s ultra-competitive battle for automatic promotion, but they face a tough challenge against free-flowing Plymouth on Saturday.

Only five teams in the division have scored more goals than Argyle and these two teams put on an entertaining affair in an FA Cup replay last month.

That game finished 4-1 to Daniel Farke’s side and a similarly entertaining affair is fancied in this one, something that has become a regular occurrence for the Green Army.

The hosts have  lost only two of their last 11 league games so should not be underestimated by Leeds.

Both teams can play their part in a match that is fancied to produce plenty of goals - six of Plymouth's last eight home league games have ended with four or more.

Key stat

Plymouth's 31 league games have produced 103 goals, the most in the division.

Joe CaseyRacing Post Sport

Published on 16 February 2024inChampionship

Last updated 15:58, 16 February 2024

