Plymouth Argyle v Derby County predictions: Argyle revelling in home comforts

Plymouth Argyle v Derby County predictions

Two of League One’s big-hitters meet at Home Park on Tuesday night and the contrasting form of both teams means hosts Plymouth rate a confident selection.

The Green Army have won a remarkable 15 of their 17 home league games this season, the latest of which was a comfortable 2-0 win over Charlton on Saturday.

By contrast, Derby have won just five of their 16 games on the road this term. The Rams have claimed 21 points on their travels but that pales in comparison to their home return of 40 points.

Derby squandered a two-goal lead in a 2-2 draw at home to Shrewsbury on Saturday and Paul Warne's men have lost their last two away games, 4-1 at Barnsley and 3-2 at Wycombe.

Plymouth were 3-2 victors when the sides met in the East Midlands earlier in the season and are fancied to add their solid home run by confirming that form.

Key stat

Plymouth have won 15 of their 17 home league games this season.

