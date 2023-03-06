Racing Post logo
League One

Plymouth Argyle v Derby County predictions: Argyle revelling in home comforts

Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Plymouth Argyle v Derby County in League One on Tuesday

Plymouth have turned Home Park into a fortress this season
Plymouth have turned Home Park into a fortress this seasonCredit: David Horton - CameraSport

Where to watch

Sky Sports Football, 8pm Tuesday

Best bet

Plymouth
2pts 13-8 general

Plymouth Argyle v Derby County predictions

Two of League One’s big-hitters meet at Home Park on Tuesday night and the contrasting form of both teams means hosts Plymouth rate a confident selection.

The Green Army have won a remarkable 15 of their 17 home league games this season, the latest of which was a comfortable 2-0 win over Charlton on Saturday.

By contrast, Derby have won just five of their 16 games on the road this term. The Rams have claimed 21 points on their travels but that pales in comparison to their home return of 40 points.

Derby squandered a two-goal lead in a 2-2 draw at home to Shrewsbury on Saturday and Paul Warne's men have lost their last two away games, 4-1 at Barnsley and 3-2 at Wycombe.

Plymouth were 3-2 victors when the sides met in the East Midlands earlier in the season and are fancied to add their solid home run by confirming that form.

Key stat

Plymouth have won 15 of their 17 home league games this season.

Today's top sports betting stories

author image
Joe CaseyRacing Post Sport
Published on 6 March 2023Last updated 14:37, 6 March 2023
icon
