Plymouth Argyle v Derby County predictions: Argyle revelling in home comforts
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Plymouth Argyle v Derby County in League One on Tuesday
Where to watch
Sky Sports Football, 8pm Tuesday
Best bet
Plymouth
2pts 13-8 general
Plymouth Argyle v Derby County predictions
Two of League One’s big-hitters meet at Home Park on Tuesday night and the contrasting form of both teams means hosts Plymouth rate a confident selection.
The Green Army have won a remarkable 15 of their 17 home league games this season, the latest of which was a comfortable 2-0 win over Charlton on Saturday.
By contrast, Derby have won just five of their 16 games on the road this term. The Rams have claimed 21 points on their travels but that pales in comparison to their home return of 40 points.
Derby squandered a two-goal lead in a 2-2 draw at home to Shrewsbury on Saturday and Paul Warne's men have lost their last two away games, 4-1 at Barnsley and 3-2 at Wycombe.
Plymouth were 3-2 victors when the sides met in the East Midlands earlier in the season and are fancied to add their solid home run by confirming that form.
Key stat
Plymouth have won 15 of their 17 home league games this season.
