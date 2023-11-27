Middlesbrough v Preston predictions, betting odds and tips: Stream of goals at the Riverside

Where to watch Rotherham v Ipswich

Best bet

Both teams to score & over 2.5 goals

1pt 13-10 BoyleSports

Middlesbrough v Preston predictions

Middlesbrough looked as if they had turned a corner following a dismal start to the campaign, winning six consecutive games after failing to take three points in any of their previous seven, but two losses and a draw with lowly Plymouth may have Boro fans worrying once more.

They lost 3-2 at Bristol City on Saturday and things may not get any easier when they welcome sixth-placed Preston, who won their last away assignment 2-1 against Blackburn.

Both sides have seen mixed results of late which could lead to an exciting affair at the Riverside Stadium.

Preston's last three matches have witnessed over 2.5 goals with both sides contributing to the total in all of those games, while five of Boro's last eight fixtures have also seen the ball hit the net at least three times.

Michael Carrick will be without key defenders Tommy Smith and Darragh Lenihan which may leave them exposed at the back against a side who have scored eight times in their last five games.

Middlesbrough will look to dominate proceedings and the market suggests they should win, however North End cannot be discounted and they look just as likely to add to a high goals total in the North East.

