Leicester v Sunderland predictions, betting odds and tips: Foxes to win high-scoring clash

Where to watch Leicester v Sunderland

Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, Tuesday 8pm

Best bet

Leicester to win and both teams to score

2pts 21-10 bet365

Leicester v Sunderland odds

Leicester 1-2

Sunderland 5-1

Draw 16-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Leicester v Sunderland predictions

Leicester have been in dominant form in the Championship this season, winning 11 of their 12 matches, and they should be able to extend that run as they host Sunderland tonight.

The Foxes have the best defensive record in the division and are also top scorers, bulldozing their way to an 11-point gap to third place.

Enzo Maresca’s men take on a Sunderland side who have lost two on the spin after falling 4-0 to rivals Middlesbrough and being pipped 2-1 by Stoke on Saturday.

The Black Cats have comfortably the youngest squad in the Championship so some inconsistency is to be expected.

However, they have been impressive going forward and Jack Clarke is leading the way as the top scorer in the division with eight goals.

Both teams have scored in four of Sunderland’s six away games this season have seen and the same is fancied when they visit the King Power Stadium, although the hosts’ quality should tell.

