Leeds v Preston predictions, betting odds and tips: White-hot Leeds can close the gap

Leeds v Preston predictions

Leeds have the chance to cut the gap on second and third placed Southampton and Ipswich to four points by beating Preston this afternoon and it’s not an opportunity that the promotion-chasing Whites are likely to pass up.

Daniel Farke’s men have won three matches on the spin, scoring nine goals along the way, and their last two Championship victories have been dominant performances.

Leeds have registered 30 shots on target in their last two league games against Birmingham and Cardiff and their attack appears to have clicked into gear.

Crysencio Summerville and Daniel James have hit 21 Championship goals this term and the pace and skill of Summerville is unrivalled in the second tier. Patrick Bamford has returned to goalscoring form, hitting the net three times in his last three matches, and Preston look set to struggle to resist a lively Leeds front line.

North End have lost five of their last seven matches and Ryan Lowe’s men have conceded 15 goals on that poor run. Preston did beat Bristol City 2-0 last time out but they had less possession and lost the shot count to the Robins and they could be on the end of another commanding Leeds display.

Key stat

Preston have conceded 15 goals in their last seven games

