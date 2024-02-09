Ipswich v West Brom predictions, betting odds and tips: Goals should flow in promotion tussle

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Where to watch Ipswich v West Brom

Sky Sports Main Event/Football, 12.30pm on Saturday

Best bet

Both teams to score

Ipswich v West Brom odds

Ipswich 23-20

West Brom 27-10

Draw 12-5

Ipswich v West Brom predictions

Ipswich fans have been royally entertained this season with 56 goals scored (35 for and 21 against) across the club's 14 Championship home games, and the high-scoring trend should continue when the Tractor Boys take on promotion rivals West Brom at Portman Road.

There has been a recent downturn in results from fourth-placed Ipswich, who have won just twice in their last ten fixtures, but there is no prospect of a change of tactics from adventurous Town manager Kieran McKenna, who always instructs his team to get on the front foot.

Ipswich have scored in 17 of 18 home matches this season, but they have kept only four home clean sheets and were beaten 2-1 by National League South minnows Maidstone in last month's FA Cup fourth-round tie.

McKenna's charges tend to leave plenty of gaps at the back and that should encourage fifth-placed West Brom, who can find the net in an open, entertaining contest.

Key stat

Both teams have scored in each of Ipswich's last five matches

