Ipswich v West Brom predictions, betting odds and tips: Goals should flow in promotion tussle
Free expert football tips, best bets and predictions for Ipswich v West Brom in the Championship on Saturday
Today's Offers8
Today's Offers7
Exclusive new customer sign up offers
Where to watch Ipswich v West Brom
Sky Sports Main Event/Football, 12.30pm on Saturday
Best bet
Both teams to score
1pt 5-6 bet365
Ipswich v West Brom odds
Ipswich 23-20
West Brom 27-10
Draw 12-5
Odds correct at time of publishing
Ipswich v West Brom predictions
Ipswich fans have been royally entertained this season with 56 goals scored (35 for and 21 against) across the club's 14 Championship home games, and the high-scoring trend should continue when the Tractor Boys take on promotion rivals West Brom at Portman Road.
There has been a recent downturn in results from fourth-placed Ipswich, who have won just twice in their last ten fixtures, but there is no prospect of a change of tactics from adventurous Town manager Kieran McKenna, who always instructs his team to get on the front foot.
Ipswich have scored in 17 of 18 home matches this season, but they have kept only four home clean sheets and were beaten 2-1 by National League South minnows Maidstone in last month's FA Cup fourth-round tie.
McKenna's charges tend to leave plenty of gaps at the back and that should encourage fifth-placed West Brom, who can find the net in an open, entertaining contest.
Key stat
Both teams have scored in each of Ipswich's last five matches
Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
Published on 9 February 2024inChampionship
Last updated 16:49, 9 February 2024
- Sheffield Wednesday v Birmingham predictions, odds and betting tips + get £40 free bets from BetMGM
- Bristol City v Leeds predictions, odds and betting tips: Promotion hopefuls could falter at Ashton Gate
- Leeds v Preston predictions, betting odds and tips
- Swansea v Southampton predictions, betting odds and tips
- Sunderland v Hull predictions, odds and betting tips
- Sheffield Wednesday v Birmingham predictions, odds and betting tips + get £40 free bets from BetMGM
- Bristol City v Leeds predictions, odds and betting tips: Promotion hopefuls could falter at Ashton Gate
- Leeds v Preston predictions, betting odds and tips
- Swansea v Southampton predictions, betting odds and tips
- Sunderland v Hull predictions, odds and betting tips