Ipswich v Norwich predictions, betting odds and tips: Tractor Boys set for derby delight

Where to watch Ipswich v Norwich

Sky Sports Football & Main Event, 12.30pm Saturday

Best bet

Ipswich -1 on Asian handicap

1pt 19-20 bet365

Ipswich v Norwich odds

Ipswich 4-7

Norwich 11-2

Draw 13-4

Odds correct at time of publishing

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Ipswich v Norwich predictions

Ipswich have not finished above Norwich since the 2017-18 campaign, but they hold a 21-point lead over the Canaries with almost half of the Championship season gone.

Norwich are unbeaten in 12 meetings with East Anglian rivals Ipswich and have not lost to their fierce foes since a 3-2 Championship reverse in April 2009.

However, they are undoubtedly the underdogs at Portman Road on Saturday and would probably be delighted to escape with a point.

The Canaries are on a three-game unbeaten run but have obvious issues at the back, having shipped 37 goals in 21 league games.

David Wagner's men have yet to keep a clean sheet on the road in the second tier and could be overwhelmed by the second-placed Tractor Boys, who are the division's top scorers.

Ipswich have netted 30 goals in ten Championship home games and can end their tale of derby despair with a stirring success.

Key stat

Ipswich have won nine of ten Championship home games this season.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.