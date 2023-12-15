Ipswich v Norwich predictions, betting odds and tips: Tractor Boys set for derby delight
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Ipswich Town v Norwich City in the Championship on Saturday
Where to watch Ipswich v Norwich
Sky Sports Football & Main Event, 12.30pm Saturday
Best bet
Ipswich -1 on Asian handicap
1pt 19-20 bet365
Ipswich v Norwich odds
Ipswich 4-7
Norwich 11-2
Draw 13-4
Odds correct at time of publishing
Ipswich v Norwich predictions
Ipswich have not finished above Norwich since the 2017-18 campaign, but they hold a 21-point lead over the Canaries with almost half of the Championship season gone.
Norwich are unbeaten in 12 meetings with East Anglian rivals Ipswich and have not lost to their fierce foes since a 3-2 Championship reverse in April 2009.
However, they are undoubtedly the underdogs at Portman Road on Saturday and would probably be delighted to escape with a point.
The Canaries are on a three-game unbeaten run but have obvious issues at the back, having shipped 37 goals in 21 league games.
David Wagner's men have yet to keep a clean sheet on the road in the second tier and could be overwhelmed by the second-placed Tractor Boys, who are the division's top scorers.
Ipswich have netted 30 goals in ten Championship home games and can end their tale of derby despair with a stirring success.
Key stat
Ipswich have won nine of ten Championship home games this season.
Published on 15 December 2023inChampionship
Last updated 15:41, 15 December 2023
