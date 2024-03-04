Ipswich v Bristol City predictions, betting odds and tips: Tractor Boys can plough on
Free expert football tips, best bets and predictions for Ipswich Town v Bristol City in the Championship on Tuesday
Where to watch Ipswich v Bristol City
Sky Sports Main Event & Football, 8pm Tuesday
Best bet
Ipswich and under 4.5 goals
1pt 20-23 Coral
Ipswich v Bristol City odds
Ipswich 4-7
Bristol City 5-1
Draw 16-5
Odds correct at time of publishing
Ipswich v Bristol City predictions
Championship promotion chasers Ipswich are on a winning streak of five league games for the first time this season and they can extend it by defeating Bristol City at Portman Road.
Ipswich went through a winter wobble, when they won just one of nine league games, and had appeared to be heading for the playoffs.
However, they have rediscovered the winning habit and moved back into the top two after Saturday's impressive 2-0 victory at Plymouth.
Kieran McKenna's side are playing with confidence and they have an in-form striker in the shape of Bournemouth loanee Kieffer Moore, who has scored five goals in seven Championship appearances.
While Ipswich are eyeing up a Premier League place, Bristol City could be at risk of relegation.
Liam Manning's side have lost three on the spin, leaving them only six points clear of the drop zone, and it is hard to see them turning the corner against Town, who have not lost a home league game since August.
Key stat
Ipswich have won their last five matches.
Published on 4 March 2024inChampionship
Last updated 16:38, 4 March 2024
