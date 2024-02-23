Hull v West Brom predictions, betting odds and tips: Tigers can stay on the winning trail

Where to watch Hull v West Brom

Best bet

Hull draw no bet

1pt 8-11 general

Hull v West Brom predictions

Hull have boosted their Championship playoff hopes with three successes victories for the first time this season, and they can further their top-six ambitions with a home win over playoff rivals West Brom.

Like many second-tier sides, the Tigers have struggled for consistency for much of the campaign. However, they added significant quality in January and are starting to reap the rewards.

Loan signings Anass Zaroury and Joao Carvalho were on target in Tuesday's 2-1 triumph at Southampton which stands out as Hull's best result of the season.

Hull's winter recruitment has turned them into a dangerous side and West Brom may struggle to cope.

Albion have occupied a top-six berth since the end of November without ever looking like joining the race for automatic promotion.

The Baggies have lost four of their seven away matches and could again come off second best on their travels against Hull.

Key stat

Hull have won five of their last six matches.

