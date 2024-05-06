Bolton vs Barnsley prediction, betting tips and odds: Trotters to topple Tykes in playoff thriller

BetMGM are offering £40 in free bets when you bet on Bolton vs Barnsley. You can grab your free bets here .

We’ve included instructions on how to claim your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch Bolton vs Barnsley

You can watch Bolton vs Barnsley in the League One playoffs at 8pm on Tuesday May 7, live on Sky Sports Football

Match prediction & best bet

Bolton to win & both teams to score

1pt 11-5 bet365

You can bet on Bolton vs Barnsley here and get £40 in free bets with BetMGM

Bolton vs Barnsley odds

Bolton 7-10

Barnsley 19-5

Draw 10-3

Odds correct at time of publishing

Bolton vs Barnsley predictions

Barnsley were unable to stop the rot in the first leg of their League One playoff semi-final with Bolton, who extended the Tykes' winless run to seven games with a 3-1 win at Oakwell on Friday.

Defeat in South Yorkshire has left Barnsley with a mountain to climb in their bid to return to the Championship – and their promotion dreams could be left in tatters across the Pennines on Tuesday night.

Bolton are unbeaten in ten matches on their own patch, holding League One champions Portsmouth to a 1-1 draw and beating potential playoff final opponents Oxford 5-0 in that time, and the Trotters can complete a successful revenge mission against Barnsley, who dumped them out of the post-season at this stage last term.

There is a completely different look to the tie this time around, however, and Bolton should get the job done in a potentially thrilling deciding leg.

While wins have been hard to come by for Barnsley, the Tykes have still be finding the net with a degree of regularity, netting 13 goals in their last eight games.

Both teams have scored in all of those eight matches as well as 16 of their last 17 on the road and, as they seek to overturn a two-goal deficit from the first leg, it would be no surprise to see them adopt a gung-ho approach in Lancashire.

All three meetings between the pair this season have featured goals at both ends, and backing that eventuality alongside a home win could be the best play on Tuesday as Ian Evatt looks to mastermind a return to the Championship for a Bolton side who have been outside the second tier since 2019.

Key stat

Bolton are unbeaten in their last ten home matches, winning six times.

Bolton vs Barnsley team news

Bolton

Jon Dadi Bodvarsson, George Johnston and Carlos Mendes remain sidelined. Captain Ricardo Santos suffered a knock at Oakwell but still saw out the full 90 minutes and should feature.

Barnsley

Donovan Pines, Robbie Cundy and Josh Benson miss out but Jon Russell returned to the bench for the first time since mid-April in Friday's first leg.

Probable teams

Bolton (3-1-4-2): Baxter; Jones, Santos, Toal; Sheehan; Cogley, Williams, Maghoma, Thomason; Charles, Collins

Subs: Coleman, Iredale, Morley, Ogbeta, Dempsey, Jerome, Adeboyejo

Barnsley (3-1-4-2): Roberts; Williams, De Gevigney, Earl; Connell; O’Keefe, Cadden, Phillips, Kane; McAtee, Cole

Subs: Killip, McCart, Cotter, Russell, Jalo, Cosgrove, Grant

Grab £40 in BetMGM free bets when you bet on Bolton vs Barnsley

We’ve already mentioned that BetMGM are offering £40 in free bets when you bet on Bolton vs Barnsley in the League One playoffs.

Here is how you can claim this BetMGM £40 free bet offer when you place a qualifying bet on Bolton vs Barnsley

Head over to BetMGM through this link to sign up

through this link Click the sign-up button and follow the process to fill in your details

Place a £10 qualifying bet at minimum odds of 2.0 (EVS)

Once your qualifying bet settles, 4x £10 free bets will be automatically credited to your account

Note that your 4x £10 free bets apply to different markets, so ensure you read full T&Cs

BetMGM betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this BetMGM betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

The promotion from BetMGM gives you 4x £10 free bets to place across racing, football and other relevant markets. Some betting tokens are only applicable to certain sports, so it’s worth taking a minute to read through the T&Cs of this offer.

New customers only

Customers have seven days to place a qualifying bet to receive 4x Free Bets: 1x £10 Horseracing, 1x £10 bet builder, 1x £10 acca and 1x £10 football

Seven-day expiry

Exclusions apply

Stakes are not returned

Further T&Cs apply

18+ . For more info visit www.begambleaware.org

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.