Crawley vs MK Dons prediction, betting odds and tips: Dons can take step towards playoff final

Crawley vs MK Dons team news

Crawley

Kellan Gordon and Harry Forster have returned to training, meaning Crawley should have a full squad at their disposal.

MK Dons

Matthew Dennis is likely to miss out through injury while Joe Tomlinson should again be involved after playing against Sutton on the final day.

Crawley vs MK Dons predictions

A 2-0 win over Grimsby on the final day of the season meant Crawley Town crept into League Two's top seven at the expense of Barrow – but they could be up against it in their playoff semi-final with MK Dons.

Victory over the Mariners helped Crawley capitalise on Barrow's 1-1 draw with Mansfield, but they had failed to beat Wrexham, Colchester, Barrow and Sutton in their four games before the final day of the regular season.

And they have hardly been an immovable object at the Broadfield Stadium recently, with their last ten home fixtures in League Two producing three wins, three draws and four defeats.

Added to that, Crawley's 18 league defeats was the joint-most of the sides who finished in the top half of the table.

MK Dons, meanwhile, finished the season with a thrilling 4-4 draw at home to Sutton and looked pretty confident during the final run-in, posting wins over Walsall, Forest Green and Harrogate in the final month of the regular season.

They have also been firmly among the goals of late, scoring 20 times in their last six fixtures and netting at least three goals on four occasions in that time.

Only the top three and Notts County scored more goals than the Dons' 83 in the third tier and they finished eight points better off than their playoff semi-final opponents in the final standings.

The Dons were comfortable 2-0 winners when they pair met at the end of December and they look overpriced to take a lead back to Stadium MK for Thursday's second leg.

Key stat

MK Dons have scored 12 goals in their last four matches.

Probable teams

Crawley (3-4-2-1): Addai; Wright, Conroy, Maguire; Adeyemo, Williams, L Kelly, J Kelly; Lolos, Darcy; Orsi.

Subs: Gordon, Ransom, Roles, Forster, Mukena, Tsaroulla, Campbell.

MK Dons (3-4-2-1): Kelly; Tucker, O'Hora, Harvie; Lofthouse, Payne, Bate, Tomlinson; Wearne, Gilbey; Dean.

Subs: Norman, Harrison, Robson, Tezgel, Kemp, Lewington, Williams.

