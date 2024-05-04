Leeds 6-4 for Championship playoff victory after Ipswich seal promotion to Premier League

Ipswich are back in the Premier League for the first time since 2002 after securing the Championship's second automatic-promotion spot with a 2-0 home win over Huddersfield on Saturday.

The Tractor Boys, last season's League One runners-up, had been 5-1 for promotion at the start of the season and they will join champions Leicester, 4-1 in the ante-post title betting, in the top flight next term.

Third-placed Leeds had been hoping for a final-day slip-up from Ipswich but Daniel Farke's men were beaten 2-1 at home by Southampton, who finished fourth.

Bookmakers expect those clubs to meet again in the playoff final as Leeds, who face Norwich in the semi-finals, are 6-4 to be promoted and Saints, who take on West Brom, are 13-8 to go up.

The Baggies ended a three-match losing streak with a 3-0 home victory over Preston and they are 11-2 to win the playoffs while Norwich, beaten 1-0 at Birmingham, are 5-1.

Birmingham's win was not enough to keep them in the second division as Plymouth, Sheffield Wednesday and Blackburn – the three teams they could have overtaken – also won their final-day matches.

Blues have been relegated alongside bottom club Rotherham and Huddersfield, while Plymouth's 1-0 victory over Hull ended the Tigers' playoff hopes.

The top six clubs in the Championship were all in the top eight of the ante-post promotion betting and Rotherham were 15-8 favourites for relegation at the start of the season with Huddersfield 3-1 and Birmingham 4-1.

There was a surprise in the Golden Boot market, however, as Blackburn's Sammie Szmodics finished with 27 goals, six clear of Southampton striker Adam Armstrong. Szmodics signed off the campaign in style, scoring both goals in Rovers' 2-0 victory at champions Leicester.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.