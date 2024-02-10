Coventry v Millwall predictions, betting odds and tips: Sky Blues to claim the points

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Where to watch Coventry v Millwall

Sky Sports Main Event & Football, midday Sunday

Best bet

Coventry & under 3.5 goals

2pts 7-5 Coral

Coventry v Millwall odds

Coventry 4-5

Millwall 15-4

Draw 14-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Coventry v Millwall predictions

Coventry suffered their first defeat in ten Championship matches when they fell 2-1 at Norwich last time out, but a home game against Millwall should get them back on track.

The Sky Blues are on the edge of a congested playoff race and their home form has been key with just one defeat sustained at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

Manager Mark Robins guided them to the playoff final last season and they have scored nine goals in their last four home games, which will be a worry for the Lions, who have notched just once in their last four on the road.

Millwall started the weekend just five points ahead of the drop zone and have claimed just one point in their last four matches, so a home win looks likely and it makes sense to marry a City success with there being fewer than four goals, something that has happened in all but two of Coventry's 12 games on their own patch.

