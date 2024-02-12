Bristol City v Southampton predictions: Robins can cause Saints to stutter

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Where to watch Bristol City v Southampton

You can watch Bristol City v Southampton in the Championship on Tuesday February 13 at 8pm, live on Sky Sports Football

Best bet

Draw

1pt 14-5 Betfair

Bristol City v Southampton odds

Bristol City 15-4

Southampton 3-4

Draw 14-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Bristol City v Southampton predictions

Bristol City have looked far better since Liam Manning arrived at Ashton Gate, losing just six of their 20 matches under his guidance, and they earned a huge result on Saturday when beating Middlesbrough 2-1 at the Riverside.

The Robins are just six points adrift of sixth-placed Coventry and will no doubt be eyeing a late run at the Championship playoff places.

They will need to be at their best to stop Southampton, though. The Saints are on a 25-match unbeaten run and showed immense determination to keep that record intact on Saturday, when they came back from two goals behind to beat Huddersfield 5-3.

However, that comeback success was achieved at St Mary's, where Russell Martin's side have performed much better than they have on their travels.

Six of Southampton's last ten away games have finished all-square, with draws against inconsistent pair Watford and Huddersfield underlining their lesser form on the road. And another frustrating evening could await the Saints at Ashton Gate.

The Robins have beaten West Ham and drawn with Nottingham Forest at home recently and a repeat of those performances could see them earn a share of the spoils.

Key stat

Six of Southampton's last ten away matches have finished level.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.