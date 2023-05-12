Bolton v Barnsley predictions and odds: Well matched playoff rivals set for tight first leg

Where to watch Bolton v Barnsley

Sky Sports Football & Main Event, 3pm Saturday

Best bet

Under 2.5 goals

3pts 8-11 Hills

Bolton v Barnsley odds

Bolton 6-4

Barnsley 2-1

Draw 23-10

Odds correct at time of publishing

Bolton v Barnsley team news

Bolton

Conor Bradley, Kyle Dempsey and Dion Charles should return to the starting 11 after being rested at Bristol Rovers. Ricardo Santos is available once more but Gethin Jones is a doubt and Jack Iredale and Jon Bodvarsson are set to miss out.

Barnsley

Mads Andersen is unlikely to feature but Luke Connell returned from illness last weekend and Max Watters is pushing for a start up front.

Bolton v Barnsley predictions

Bolton's 3-2 win at Bristol Rovers on the final day of the League One regular season ended a run of ten consecutive matches featuring under 2.5 goals for Ian Evatt's side.

The Trotters boss rested some first-team stalwarts against the Gas but Bolton should be back to their miserly best for their playoff semi-final first leg against Barnsley and a tight contest is expected.

The Tykes, already assured of their playoff spot, drew 4-4 at MK Dons in their most recent away games but October's league trip to Bolton ended goalless and they won 2-1 there in the FA Cup first round.

Barnsley had centre-back Mads Andersen sent off in the tenth minute of their home league meeting with Bolton, who eased to a 3-0 win at Oakwell, but that was the Trotters' only victory against the four clubs who finished above them.

Indeed, Evatt's side scored just once in six home games against the rest of the top seven, losing 2-0 to Ipswich and Sheffield Wednesday, beating Peterborough 1-0, and sharing 0-0 draws with champions Plymouth, Barnsley and Derby, who missed out on the playoffs by a single point.

Bolton have conceded an average of 0.57 goals per game in the third tier this term so Barnsley may not come out all guns blazing, particularly if their player of the season Andersen misses out again.

The Tykes won 16 of their 23 home matches during the regular season so a first-leg draw would do them nicely and under 2.5 goals is well worth a bet.

Key stat

Bolton scored only one goal in six home matches against the other top-seven sides in League One

Probable teams

Bolton (3-4-1-2): Trafford; Bradley, Toal, Johnston; R Williams, Dempsey, MJ Williams, John; Lee; Charles, Kachunga

Subs: Santos, Sheehan, Shoretire, Adeboyejo, Jerome, Thomason, Morley

Barnsley (3-5-2): Isted; Cundy, B Thomas, Kitching; Williams, Phillips, Russell, Kane, Cadden; Norwood, Cole

Subs: Watters, Tedic, L Thomas, Cotter, Shaw, Benson, Larkeche

