Blackburn v Preston Championship predictions, betting odds & tips: North End may stifle local rivals

Paddy Power are offering a £40 free bet on the Blackburn v Preston match. You can grab your free bet here . We’ve included instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch Blackburn v Preston

You can watch Blackburn v Preston in the Championship on Friday, November 10, live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football at 8pm

Match prediction & best bet

Preston or draw double chance

1pt 5-6 general

You can bet on Blackburn v Preston here and get £40 in free bets from Paddy Power

Blackburn v Preston odds

Blackburn Evs

Preston 3-1

Draw 13-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Blackburn v Preston team news

Blackburn

Scott Wharton's appeal against a red card has been upheld so his one-match ban has been rescinded. Hayden Carter, Joe Rankin-Costello, Ryan Hedges, Dom Hyam, Aynsley Pears, Sam Gallagher and Sam Barnes are ruled out.

Preston

Will Keane was back on the bench at the weekend but Greg Cunningham, Jack Whatmough, Ali McCann, Calvin Ramsay and Emil Riis Jakobsen are ruled out. Andrew Hughes is a doubt.

Blackburn v Preston predictions

Preston held the upper hand over local rivals Blackburn last season by taking four points from the two Championship meetings and they look a decent bet to avoid defeat at Ewood Park this week.

North End were convincing 4-1 winners away to Rovers a year ago and they would love to achieve something similar as they seek to cement their position inside the playoff places.

However, Ryan Lowe's side will be preparing for a stern test against a Rovers side who have climbed into tenth place thanks to four wins in five Championship fixtures.

Blackburn were impressive 3-1 victors at Norwich last Sunday but it came at a cost as utility man Joe Rankin-Costello sustained a hamstring strain.

Rankin-Costello joins six other players in the Rovers treatment room, including first-choice keeper Aynsley Pears and centre-backs Hayden Carter and Dom Hyam.

Rovers have been getting results with their threadbare squad but they haven't kept a clean sheet in four games and the Preston contest could be the moment when their stretched resources catch them out.

Preston started the season fantastically well by taking 19 points from their first seven games. Then they hit the buffers by going on a seven-game winless run.

However, they returned to winning ways last Saturday with a well-deserved 3-2 success at home to Coventry which lifted them up to sixth place.

Lowe's side should have gained confidence after such a strong performance and they can follow up by taking at least a point against Blackburn.

Key stat

Preston have avoided defeat on six of their last seven trips to Blackburn.

Probable teams

Blackburn (4-1-3-2): Wahlstedt; Brittain, Hill, S Wharton, Pickering; Tronstad; A Wharton, Travis, Moran; Szmodics, Dolan.

Subs: Hilton, Ennis, Markanday, Leonard, Batty, Atcheson, Sigurdsson, Travis, Telalovic.

Preston (3-4-3): Woodman; Storey, Lindsay, Best; Potts, Browne, Whiteman, Millar; Holmes, Osmajic, Frokjaer-Jensen.

Subs: Cornell, Bauer, Keane, Evans, Brady, Stewart, Ledson, Woodburn, Mawene.

Grab a £40 Paddy Power Championship free bet on Blackburn v Preston

We’ve already mentioned that Paddy Power are offering a £40 free bet for the Blackburn v Preston fixture.

Well, you can follow these simple steps outlined below to grab your £40 free bet to place on Blackburn v Preston for the Championship. It's fast, secure and straightforward.

Head over to Paddy Power through this link and click the Join button on their homepage Create your username and password Make a deposit of £10 or more using a card & place a bet on a sportsbook market with odds of 1-2 or greater You will be rewarded with £40 of free bet tokens added to your balance

Paddy Power Championship 2023 betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this Championship betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

New UK & ROI customers only

Minimum deposit £10 bet at minimum odds of 1-2 to qualify

Get £40 in free bets, valid for 30 days

SMS verification required

Bets placed on greyhound racing markets are excluded.

Only deposits via cards will qualify

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.