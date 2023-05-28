Barnsley v Sheffield Wednesday predictions and odds: Yorkshire rivals to showcase their attacking talents

Where to watch Barnsley v Sheffield Wednesday

Live on Sky Sports Main Event & Football, 3pm Monday

Barnsley v Sheffield Wednesday team news

Barnsley

The Tykes have reported no fresh injuries.

Sheffield Wednesday

Mallik Wilks, George Byers and Akin Famewo all missed the semi-final win over Peterborough and are unlikely to feature. However, Reece James started the second leg against Posh and is back in contention while Dominic Iorfa and Marvin Johnson have shaken off knocks from that contest.

Barnsley v Sheffield Wednesday predictions

With promotion the prize, playoff finals can be cagey contests, but Yorkshire rivals Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday can buck the trend in their pursuit of a place in the Championship by serving up a thriller at Wembley.

The Tykes are seeking an immediate return to the Championship after last season’s relegation, whereas Wednesday are hoping to achieve the goal at the second time of asking having stalled against Sunderland in the semi-final last term.

The Owls were on the brink of falling at the same hurdle this season but pulled off a minor miracle as they overhauled a 4-0 first-leg deficit to stun Peterborough at Hillsborough.

First Liam Palmer’s header, which came in the eighth and final minute of additional time, forced the encounter into extra-time before Callum Paterson levelled again to take a topsy-turvy tie to penalties.

Darren Moore’s side held their nerves to win the shootout, converting all five spot-kicks to punish Posh, and many feel their extra experience could count for plenty on their trip to capital.

While Wednesday had the oldest average starting line-up in League One this season at 29 years and 213 days, a sprightly Barnsley had the third-youngest in the division at just 24 years and 259 days.

But Barnsley boss Michael Duff is adamant that his team will handle the occasion and they should be buoyed by the fact that they completed a league double over Wednesday this season.

The Tykes were 2-0 winners at Hillsborough in September before recording an entertaining 4-2 victory at Oakwell in March, which ended a 23-match unbeaten run for their South Yorkshire neighbours.

Moore’s men may feel aggrieved to have missed out on automatic promotion after amassing a club record 96-point haul, ten more than opponents Barnsley, but failing to win seven of their final 12 fixtures was the cause for that.

Duff’s side, meanwhile, won 20 of their final 31 matches to illustrate that there is perhaps not as much between these teams as the table suggested.

So instead of pinning their colours to the mast of either club, punters can profit by backing the net to bulge at both ends.

There is an abundance of attacking talent on show for both teams and that was evident when Barnsley beat Wednesday 4-2 on home soil two months ago, a fixture in which both teams scored in each half and unleashed a total of 30 shots.

Wednesday had the second-best defence behind only Ipswich in League One this term, but they have managed only three clean sheets in their last 14 matches.

Both teams have scored in eight of those fixtures and a repeat scenario looks likely against forward-thinking Barnsley, who have failed to score in just three of their last 16 outings.

The Owls, meanwhile, have fired blanks in only two of their last 26 league matches while Barnsley's 1-0 win over Bolton in the second leg of their playoff semi-final was a first clean sheet in five.

Key stat

Both teams have scored in four of the last five league meetings between these Yorkshire rivals.

Probable teams

Barnsley (3-5-2): Isted; B Thomas, Andersen, Kitching; Williams, Phillips, Connell, Kane, Cadden; Tedic, Cole.

Subs: Collins, Russell, Norwood, Benson, Cotter, Watters, L Thomas.

Sheffield Wednesday (3-4-1-2): Dawson; Iorfa, Ihiekwe, James; Patterson, Palmer, Bannan, Johnson; Windass; Smith, Gregory.

Subs: Stockdale, Adeniran, Vaulks, Flint, Hunt, Bakinson, Brown.

Inside info

Barnsley

Penalty taker James Norwood/Devante Cole

Assist ace Adam Phillips

Set-piece aerial threat Liam Kitching

Card magnet Liam Kitching

Sheffield Wednesday

Penalty taker Michael Smith

Assist ace Barry Bannan

Set-piece aerial threat Michael Smith

Card magnet Liam Palmer

