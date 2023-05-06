Racing Post logo
League One

Barnsley v Peterborough predictions and odds: Tykes can deny Peterborough a playoff place

Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Barnsley v Peterborough at Oakwell on the final day of the League One season on Sunday. 

Cheltenham manager Michael Duff
Cheltenham manager Michael DuffCredit: Michael Steele

Where to watch Barnsley v Peterborough 

Sky Sports Arena, midday Sunday

Best bet

Barnsley
1pt 17-10 Coral

Barnsley v Peterborough odds

Barnsley 17-10
Peterborough 6-4
Draw 29-10

Odds correct at time of publishing

T&C's apply18+begambleaware.org

Barnsley v Peterborough predictions

Peterborough need to win at Barnsley to have any chance of making the playoffs on the final day of the League One season, whereas the Tykes are already assured of their place in the top six. 

That has skewed the odds for Sunday's meeting at Oakwell considerably and Michael Duff’s hosts have drifted out to what looks to be a very backable price.

Barnsley have been excellent in a red-hot League One this season. The Yorkshiremen will deservedly end the regular season fourth, an achievement underpinned by some excellent home form. 

The Tykes have won 16 of their 22 home league matches this season, a record bettered only by table toppers Plymouth. 

The average number of points needed for a top-two finish in League One since the 1995-96 season has been 87, so Barnsley, who have amassed 86 with a game still to play, can count themselves a tad unfortunate to have to navigate the playoffs. 

That shows the level of League One this season, with Plymouth, Ipswich and Sheffield Wednesday all above average third-tier outfits.

Barnsley have won nine of their last ten home matches, with the only defeat coming against title hopefuls Ipswich last time out, and they can head into the playoffs on a high by ending Posh's top-six aspirations. 

Key stat

Barnsley have won nine of their last ten home matches.

author image
Henry HardwickeRacing Post Sport
Published on 6 May 2023Last updated 15:23, 6 May 2023
icon
