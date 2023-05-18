Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
League One

Barnsley v Bolton predictions and odds: Tykes can tee up Wembley visit

Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Barnsley v Bolton Wanderers in the League One playoff semi-final, second leg on Friday

Barnsley manager Michael Duff
Barnsley manager Michael DuffCredit: Michael Steele

Where to watch Barnsley v Bolton

Sky Sports Football & Main Event, 8pm Friday

Best bet

Barnsley
1pt Evs Betfair, Ladbrokes

Barnsley v Bolton odds

Barnsley Evs
Bolton 3-1
Draw 5-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

T&C's apply18+begambleaware.org

Barnsley v Bolton team news

Barnsley
The Tykes have reported no fresh injuries.

Bolton
Gethin Jones (hamstring) is out and two unnamed players have picked up injuries which are expected to rule them out of Friday's second leg.

Barnsley v Bolton predictions

Barnsley's 1-1 draw in the first leg of their playoff semi-final tie against Bolton was scant reward for a dominant performance in Lancashire - but a return to their Oakwell fortress can see the Tykes finish the job in Friday's second leg.

There were a few doubts over Barnsley going into the playoffs because they seemed to have gone off the boil.

Michael Duff's side collected just one point from their final three regular-season fixtures and they entered the playoff following a 2-0 loss at home to Peterborough, which left them 12 points adrift of the top two.

However, just six days later they performed at a high level at the University of Bolton Stadium and had they shown a more clinical touch, they might have already put the tie beyond Bolton's reach.

Barnsley dominated the shot count 19-7 and appeared on course for victory after Nicky Cadden gave them a deserved lead midway through the second half.

To Bolton's credit, they responded quickly and levelled things up four minutes after going behind thanks to Dion Charles's intervention.  

However, the Trotters must have been concerned by the overall pattern of the game and they cannot expect an easier task at Oakwell, where Barnsley have won nine of their last 11 matches.

Only second-placed Ipswich boasted a better defensive record in League One than Bolton (36 goals conceded) but Ian Evatt's visitors have looked unsettled without influential right-sided defender Gethin Jones, who suffered a hamstring injury in their final match of the league campaign.

Evatt likes his teams to play out from the back but Bolton were an accident waiting to happen in the first leg because they kept on playing into Barnsley's press and giving the ball away in dangerous areas.

It is possible that Bolton will look to play slightly differently, but their plans have been thrown into further disarray by injuries to two unnamed players.

The Trotters remain a dangerous team and they certainly have strength-in-depth up front with Cameron Jerome and Victor Adeboyejo pushing to get into the starting line up.

Going into the playoffs they had lost just one of their previous ten games and, at that stage, they looked like a strong enough contender to warrant consideration at 7-2 to win promotion.

However, they were given a rough time by the Tykes last weekend and, barring a significantly improved performance in Yorkshire, they could be nearing the end of their promotion dream.

Key stat

Barnsley have won nine of their last 11 home matches.

Probable teams

Barnsley (3-5-2): Isted; B Thomas, Andersen, Kitching; Williams, Phillips, Connell, Kane, Cadden; Tedic, Cole.
Subs: Collins, Russell, Norwood, Benson, Larkeche, Watters, L Thomas.

Bolton (3-4-1-2): Trafford; Toal, Santos, Johnston; Bradley, Lee, Morley, R Williams; Dempsey; Adeboyejo, Charles.
Subs: N'Lundulu, Sheehan, Kachunga, John, J Williams, Thomason, Jerome.

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

author image
Dan ChildsRacing Post Sport
Published on 18 May 2023Last updated 15:07, 18 May 2023
icon
more inLeague One
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inLeague One