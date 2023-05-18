Barnsley v Bolton predictions and odds: Tykes can tee up Wembley visit

Where to watch Barnsley v Bolton

Barnsley v Bolton team news

Barnsley

The Tykes have reported no fresh injuries.

Bolton

Gethin Jones (hamstring) is out and two unnamed players have picked up injuries which are expected to rule them out of Friday's second leg.

Barnsley v Bolton predictions

Barnsley's 1-1 draw in the first leg of their playoff semi-final tie against Bolton was scant reward for a dominant performance in Lancashire - but a return to their Oakwell fortress can see the Tykes finish the job in Friday's second leg.

There were a few doubts over Barnsley going into the playoffs because they seemed to have gone off the boil.

Michael Duff's side collected just one point from their final three regular-season fixtures and they entered the playoff following a 2-0 loss at home to Peterborough, which left them 12 points adrift of the top two.

However, just six days later they performed at a high level at the University of Bolton Stadium and had they shown a more clinical touch, they might have already put the tie beyond Bolton's reach.

Barnsley dominated the shot count 19-7 and appeared on course for victory after Nicky Cadden gave them a deserved lead midway through the second half.

To Bolton's credit, they responded quickly and levelled things up four minutes after going behind thanks to Dion Charles's intervention.

However, the Trotters must have been concerned by the overall pattern of the game and they cannot expect an easier task at Oakwell, where Barnsley have won nine of their last 11 matches.

Only second-placed Ipswich boasted a better defensive record in League One than Bolton (36 goals conceded) but Ian Evatt's visitors have looked unsettled without influential right-sided defender Gethin Jones, who suffered a hamstring injury in their final match of the league campaign.

Evatt likes his teams to play out from the back but Bolton were an accident waiting to happen in the first leg because they kept on playing into Barnsley's press and giving the ball away in dangerous areas.

It is possible that Bolton will look to play slightly differently, but their plans have been thrown into further disarray by injuries to two unnamed players.

The Trotters remain a dangerous team and they certainly have strength-in-depth up front with Cameron Jerome and Victor Adeboyejo pushing to get into the starting line up.

Going into the playoffs they had lost just one of their previous ten games and, at that stage, they looked like a strong enough contender to warrant consideration at 7-2 to win promotion.

However, they were given a rough time by the Tykes last weekend and, barring a significantly improved performance in Yorkshire, they could be nearing the end of their promotion dream.

Key stat

Barnsley have won nine of their last 11 home matches.

Probable teams

Barnsley (3-5-2): Isted; B Thomas, Andersen, Kitching; Williams, Phillips, Connell, Kane, Cadden; Tedic, Cole.

Subs: Collins, Russell, Norwood, Benson, Larkeche, Watters, L Thomas.

Bolton (3-4-1-2): Trafford; Toal, Santos, Johnston; Bradley, Lee, Morley, R Williams; Dempsey; Adeboyejo, Charles.

Subs: N'Lundulu, Sheehan, Kachunga, John, J Williams, Thomason, Jerome.

