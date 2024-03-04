Real Sociedad v Paris Saint-Germain predictions, odds and betting tips + get £40 in free bets from BetMGM
Free Champions League tips, best bets and predictions for Real Sociedad v Paris St-Germain.
Where to watch Real Sociedad v Paris St-Germain
You can watch Real Sociedad v Paris St-Germain in the Champions League at 8pm on Tuesday 5 March, live on TNT Sports 2
Match prediction & best bet
Paris St-Germain
1pt 7-4 Betfair, Coral, Ladbrokes
Real Sociedad v Paris St-Germain odds
Real Sociedad 6-4
Paris St-Germain 7-4
Draw 13-5
Odds correct at time of publishing
Real Sociedad v Paris St-Germain team news
Real Sociedad
Ander Barrenetxea has returned to training and could start with Mikel Oyarzabal going up top ahead of Andre Silva or Umer Sadiq.
Paris St-Germain
Milan Skriniar, Presnel Kimpembe and Marco Asensio are missing for PSG.
Real Sociedad v Paris St-Germain predictions
French leaders PSG withstood a fair examination from Real Sociedad before winning 2-0 at the Parc des Princes three weeks ago and can cruise into the last eight by doubling up in San Sebastian.
A fervent Anoeta will be praying their Basque heroes can complete a stunning fightback but it’s hard to see Luis Enrique’s men blowing this.
And given the risks Real are going to have to take to try to get back into the tie, it’s entirely possible the French powers can catch them on the break and land the odds.
The problem for La Real is they don’t score enough goals - they have been involved in seven 0-0 draws since the end of November. They have failed to score in five of their last nine and their only win in that time was 2-1 at a Mallorca side who ended the game with nine men.
Having both Mikel Oyarzabal and Ander Barrenetxea back up front would be a help. Both have trained after lay-offs but neither is guaranteed to return.
But the hosts have failed to score more than one goal in each of their last seven home fixtures, and PSG are no ordinary visitors.
They are flying at the top of Ligue 1 under Luis Enrique and their threats are obvious, with none more potent than Kylian Mbappe.
The French side were poor in Friday night’s 0-0 draw at Monaco in Ligue 1 where keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma kept them in the game.
But with a nine-point edge over surprise package Brest and time running out, the title is in the bag leaving Enrique to focus solely on a Champions League tilt.
They are currently on a 20-match unbeaten streak since a 2-1 loss at Milan in the group stage. Since that loss at San Siro they have played ten away matches, winning seven and conceding just four goals.
Key stat
Kylian Mbappe has scored eight goals in eight Champions League games against Spanish opposition.
Probable teams
Real Sociedad (4-3-3): Remiro; Traore, Zubeldia, Le Normand, Galan; Mendez, Zubimendi, Merino; Kubo, Oyarzabal, Barrenetxea.
Paris St-Germain (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Hernandez, Mendes; Zaire-Emery, Ugarte, Vitinha; Dembele, Mbappe, Barcola.
Inside info
Real Sociedad
Star man Martin Zubimendi
Top scorer Mikel Oyarzabal
Penalty taker Mikel Oyarzabal
Card magnet Igor Zubeldia
Assist ace Mikel Merino
Set-piece aerial threat Robin Le Normand
Paris St-Germain
Star man Kylian Mbappe
Top scorer Kylian Mbappe
Penalty taker Kylian Mbappe
Card magnet Lucas Hernandez
Assist ace Ousmane Dembele
Set-piece aerial threat Lucas Hernandez
Published on 4 March 2024inChampions League
Last updated 17:12, 4 March 2024
