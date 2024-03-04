Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race28 MINS
19:00 Wolverhampton (A.W)Horse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race28 MINS
19:00 Wolverhampton (A.W)Horse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Champions League

Real Sociedad v Paris Saint-Germain predictions, odds and betting tips + get £40 in free bets from BetMGM

Free Champions League tips, best bets and predictions for Real Sociedad v Paris St-Germain. Plus a £40 BetMGM free bet offer

BetMGM are offering £40 in free bets when you bet on Real Sociedad v Paris St-Germain. You can grab your free bets here

We’ve included instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch Real Sociedad v Paris St-Germain

You can watch Real Sociedad v Paris St-Germain in the Champions League at 8pm on Tuesday 5 March, live on TNT Sports 2 

Match prediction & best bet

Paris St-Germain
1pt 7-4 Betfair, Coral, Ladbrokes

Image link

You can bet on Real Sociedad v Paris St-Germain here and get £40 in free bets with BetMGM

Real Sociedad v Paris St-Germain odds

Real Sociedad 6-4
Paris St-Germain 7-4
Draw 13-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Real Sociedad v Paris St-Germain team news

Real Sociedad
Ander Barrenetxea has returned to training and could start with Mikel Oyarzabal going up top ahead of Andre Silva or Umer Sadiq.

Paris St-Germain
Milan Skriniar, Presnel Kimpembe and Marco Asensio are missing for PSG.

Real Sociedad v Paris St-Germain predictions

French leaders PSG withstood a fair examination from Real Sociedad before winning 2-0 at the Parc des Princes three weeks ago and can cruise into the last eight by doubling up in San Sebastian.

A fervent Anoeta will be praying their Basque heroes can complete a stunning fightback but it’s hard to see Luis Enrique’s men blowing this.

And given the risks Real are going to have to take to try to get back into the tie, it’s entirely possible the French powers can catch them on the break and land the odds.

The problem for La Real is they don’t score enough goals - they have been involved in seven 0-0 draws since the end of November. They have failed to score in five of their last nine and their only win in that time was 2-1 at a Mallorca side who ended the game with nine men.

Having both Mikel Oyarzabal and Ander Barrenetxea back up front would be a help. Both have trained after lay-offs but neither is guaranteed to return.

But the hosts have failed to score more than one goal in each of their last seven home fixtures, and PSG are no ordinary visitors.

They are flying at the top of Ligue 1 under Luis Enrique and their threats are obvious, with none more potent than Kylian Mbappe.

The French side were poor in Friday night’s 0-0 draw at Monaco in Ligue 1 where keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma kept them in the game.

But with a nine-point edge over surprise package Brest and time running out, the title is in the bag leaving Enrique to focus solely on a Champions League tilt.

They are currently on a 20-match unbeaten streak since a 2-1 loss at Milan in the group stage. Since that loss at San Siro they have played ten away matches, winning seven and conceding just four goals.

Key stat

Kylian Mbappe has scored eight goals in eight Champions League games against Spanish opposition.

Probable teams

Real Sociedad (4-3-3): Remiro; Traore, Zubeldia, Le Normand, Galan; Mendez, Zubimendi, Merino; Kubo, Oyarzabal, Barrenetxea.

Paris St-Germain (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Hernandez, Mendes; Zaire-Emery, Ugarte, Vitinha; Dembele, Mbappe, Barcola.

Inside info

Real Sociedad

Star man Martin Zubimendi
Top scorer Mikel Oyarzabal
Penalty taker Mikel Oyarzabal
Card magnet Igor Zubeldia
Assist ace Mikel Merino
Set-piece aerial threat Robin Le Normand 

Paris St-Germain

Star man Kylian Mbappe
Top scorer Kylian Mbappe
Penalty taker Kylian Mbappe
Card magnet Lucas Hernandez
Assist ace Ousmane Dembele
Set-piece aerial threat Lucas Hernandez

Grab £40 in BetMGM free bets when you bet on Real Sociedad v Paris St-Germain

We’ve already mentioned that BetMGM are offering £40 in free bets when you bet on Real Sociedad v Paris St-Germain in the Champions League.

Here is how you can claim this BetMGM £40 free betting offer when you place a qualifying bet on Real Sociedad v Paris St-Germain.

  • Head over to BetMGM through this link to sign up
  • Click the sign-up button and follow the process to fill in your details
  • Place a £10 qualifying bet at minimum odds of 2.0 (EVS)
  • Once your qualifying bet settles, 4x £10 free bets will be automatically credited to your account
  • Note that your 4x £10 free bets apply to different markets, so ensure you read full T&Cs

BetMGM betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this BetMGM betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

The promotion from BetMGM gives you 4x £10 free bets to place across racing, football and other relevant markets. Some betting tokens are only applicable to certain sports, so it’s worth taking a minute to read through the T&Cs of this offer.

  • New customers only
  • Customers have seven days to place a qualifying bet to receive 4x Free Bets: 1x £10 Horseracing, 1x £10 bet builder, 1x £10 acca and 1x £10 football
  • Seven-day expiry
  • Exclusions apply
  • Stakes are not returned
  • Further T&Cs apply
  • 18+. For more info visit www.begambleaware.org

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.

Steve DaviesRacing Post Sport

Published on 4 March 2024inChampions League

Last updated 17:12, 4 March 2024

iconCopy
more inChampions League
more inBetting offers
more inChampions League
more inBetting offers