Real Sociedad v Paris Saint-Germain predictions, odds and betting tips + get £40 in free bets from BetMGM

Where to watch Real Sociedad v Paris St-Germain

You can watch Real Sociedad v Paris St-Germain in the Champions League at 8pm on Tuesday 5 March, live on TNT Sports 2

Match prediction & best bet

Paris St-Germain

1pt 7-4 Betfair, Coral, Ladbrokes

Real Sociedad v Paris St-Germain odds

Real Sociedad 6-4

Paris St-Germain 7-4

Draw 13-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Real Sociedad v Paris St-Germain team news

Real Sociedad

Ander Barrenetxea has returned to training and could start with Mikel Oyarzabal going up top ahead of Andre Silva or Umer Sadiq.

Paris St-Germain

Milan Skriniar, Presnel Kimpembe and Marco Asensio are missing for PSG.

Real Sociedad v Paris St-Germain predictions

French leaders PSG withstood a fair examination from Real Sociedad before winning 2-0 at the Parc des Princes three weeks ago and can cruise into the last eight by doubling up in San Sebastian.

A fervent Anoeta will be praying their Basque heroes can complete a stunning fightback but it’s hard to see Luis Enrique’s men blowing this.

And given the risks Real are going to have to take to try to get back into the tie, it’s entirely possible the French powers can catch them on the break and land the odds.

The problem for La Real is they don’t score enough goals - they have been involved in seven 0-0 draws since the end of November. They have failed to score in five of their last nine and their only win in that time was 2-1 at a Mallorca side who ended the game with nine men.

Having both Mikel Oyarzabal and Ander Barrenetxea back up front would be a help. Both have trained after lay-offs but neither is guaranteed to return.

But the hosts have failed to score more than one goal in each of their last seven home fixtures, and PSG are no ordinary visitors.

They are flying at the top of Ligue 1 under Luis Enrique and their threats are obvious, with none more potent than Kylian Mbappe.

The French side were poor in Friday night’s 0-0 draw at Monaco in Ligue 1 where keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma kept them in the game.

But with a nine-point edge over surprise package Brest and time running out, the title is in the bag leaving Enrique to focus solely on a Champions League tilt.

They are currently on a 20-match unbeaten streak since a 2-1 loss at Milan in the group stage. Since that loss at San Siro they have played ten away matches, winning seven and conceding just four goals.

Key stat

Kylian Mbappe has scored eight goals in eight Champions League games against Spanish opposition.

Probable teams

Real Sociedad (4-3-3): Remiro; Traore, Zubeldia, Le Normand, Galan; Mendez, Zubimendi, Merino; Kubo, Oyarzabal, Barrenetxea.

Paris St-Germain (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Hernandez, Mendes; Zaire-Emery, Ugarte, Vitinha; Dembele, Mbappe, Barcola.

Inside info

Real Sociedad

Star man Martin Zubimendi

Top scorer Mikel Oyarzabal

Penalty taker Mikel Oyarzabal

Card magnet Igor Zubeldia

Assist ace Mikel Merino

Set-piece aerial threat Robin Le Normand

Paris St-Germain

Star man Kylian Mbappe

Top scorer Kylian Mbappe

Penalty taker Kylian Mbappe

Card magnet Lucas Hernandez

Assist ace Ousmane Dembele

Set-piece aerial threat Lucas Hernandez

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.