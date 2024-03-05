Racing Post logo
Champions League

Real Madrid v Leipzig predictions, odds and betting tips + get £40 in free bets from BetMGM

Free Champions League tips, best bets and predictions for Real Madrid v Leipzig. Plus a £40 BetMGM free bet offer

Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid can progress to the Champions League quarter-finals
Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid can progress to the Champions League quarter-finalsCredit: Alex Caparros

Where to watch Real Madrid v Leipzig

You can watch Real Madrid v Leipzig in the Champions League at 8pm on Wednesday March 6, live on TNT Sports 2

Match prediction & best bet

Real Madrid to win & both teams to score
2pts 15-8 bet365, Betfair, Paddy Power

Real Madrid v Leipzig odds

Real Madrid 4-7
Leipzig 9-2
Draw 18-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Real Madrid v Leipzig team news

Real Madrid
Jude Bellingham was sent off in La Liga last time out but is in line to start this game. David Alaba, Thibaut Courtois and Eder Militao remain sidelined for the hosts but Carlo Ancelotti has no other absentees.

Leipzig
Defender Mohamed Simakan is suspended after he picked up his third booking of the tournament in the first leg against Real Madrid and Lukas Klostermann is injured.

Real Madrid v Leipzig predictions

Real Madrid dug deep to win the away leg of their Champions League last-16 tie with Leipzig 1-0 but the goals should flow when the teams reconvene at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday.

Los Blancos have failed to progress from only one of their last 20 two-legged assignments in the Champions League after losing the first leg and should get the job done in the Spanish capital.

They have had to settle for draws with Rayo Vallecano and Valencia in two of their three games since the trip to Germany but are still in control of the La Liga title race and their experience should see them over the line against the Red Bulls.

Leipzig have stuttered since returning from the winter break, losing five of their nine matches in 2024, but they have drawn only two blanks as part of that run and can get on the scoresheet in the second leg.

Some wasteful finishing and fine stops from Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin denied Leipzig at the Red Bull Arena but they had nine shots on target in the match.

Real Madrid are still missing key personnel at the back with Eder Militao and David Alaba out and they have been breached in nine of their last 13 games.

Leipzig can go down fighting in Madrid but Ancelotti's men should have too much for their Bundesliga opponents and can book their place in the quarter-finals for the fourth season in succession.

Key stat

Real Madrid have won ten and drawn two of their last 12 matches at home.

Probable teams

Real Madrid (4-3-1-2): Lunin; Carvajal, Tchouameni, Rudiger, Mendy; Valverde, Camavinga, Kroos; Bellingham; Rodrygo, Vinicius.
Subs: Nacho, Modric, Joselu, Vazquez, Ceballos, Garcia, Diaz.

Leipzig (4-4-2): Gulacsi; Henrichs, Orban, Lukeba, Raum; Olmo, Haidara, Schlager, Simons; Openda, Sesko.
Subs: Lenz, El Chadailla Bitshiabu, Elmas, Poulsen, Seiwald, Baumgartner, Kampl

Inside info

Real Madrid

Star man Jude Bellingham
Top scorer Jude Bellingham
Penalty taker Jude Bellingham
Card magnet Antonio Rudiger
Assist ace Toni Kroos
Set-piece aerial threat Antonio Rudiger

Leipzig

Star man Lois Openda
Top scorer Lois Openda
Penalty taker Lois Openda
Card magnet Xavi Simons
Assist ace Xavi Simons
Set-piece aerial threat Willi Orban

Real Madrid v Leipzig bet builder predictions

Both teams to score
Leipzig need to attack this match and Real Madrid have kept just four clean sheets in their last 13 games, so the net could bulge at both ends in this one.

Antonio Rudiger to commit a foul
Antonio Rudiger has been shown seven yellow cards in La Liga this term and could be forced into a foul against Leipzig.

Lois Openda to score at anytime
Lois Openda is among the leading scorers in the Bundesliga this term with 17 goals and he has also netted four times in the Champions League, so back him to get on the scoresheet against Real Madrid.

Pays out at 3.5-1 with bet365

Liam FlinRacing Post Sport

Published on 5 March 2024inChampions League

Last updated 14:57, 5 March 2024

iconCopy
