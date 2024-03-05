Real Madrid v Leipzig predictions, odds and betting tips + get £40 in free bets from BetMGM

BetMGM are offering £40 in free bets when you bet on Real Madrid v Leipzig. You can grab your free bets here .

Where to watch Real Madrid v Leipzig

You can watch Real Madrid v Leipzig in the Champions League at 8pm on Wednesday March 6, live on TNT Sports 2

Match prediction & best bet

Real Madrid to win & both teams to score

2pts 15-8 bet365, Betfair, Paddy Power

Real Madrid v Leipzig odds

Real Madrid 4-7

Leipzig 9-2

Draw 18-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Real Madrid v Leipzig team news

Real Madrid

Jude Bellingham was sent off in La Liga last time out but is in line to start this game. David Alaba, Thibaut Courtois and Eder Militao remain sidelined for the hosts but Carlo Ancelotti has no other absentees.

Leipzig

Defender Mohamed Simakan is suspended after he picked up his third booking of the tournament in the first leg against Real Madrid and Lukas Klostermann is injured.

Real Madrid v Leipzig predictions

Real Madrid dug deep to win the away leg of their Champions League last-16 tie with Leipzig 1-0 but the goals should flow when the teams reconvene at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday.

Los Blancos have failed to progress from only one of their last 20 two-legged assignments in the Champions League after losing the first leg and should get the job done in the Spanish capital.

They have had to settle for draws with Rayo Vallecano and Valencia in two of their three games since the trip to Germany but are still in control of the La Liga title race and their experience should see them over the line against the Red Bulls.

Leipzig have stuttered since returning from the winter break, losing five of their nine matches in 2024, but they have drawn only two blanks as part of that run and can get on the scoresheet in the second leg.

Some wasteful finishing and fine stops from Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin denied Leipzig at the Red Bull Arena but they had nine shots on target in the match.

Real Madrid are still missing key personnel at the back with Eder Militao and David Alaba out and they have been breached in nine of their last 13 games.

Leipzig can go down fighting in Madrid but Ancelotti's men should have too much for their Bundesliga opponents and can book their place in the quarter-finals for the fourth season in succession.

Key stat

Real Madrid have won ten and drawn two of their last 12 matches at home.

Probable teams

Real Madrid (4-3-1-2): Lunin; Carvajal, Tchouameni, Rudiger, Mendy; Valverde, Camavinga, Kroos; Bellingham; Rodrygo, Vinicius.

Subs: Nacho, Modric, Joselu, Vazquez, Ceballos, Garcia, Diaz.

Leipzig (4-4-2): Gulacsi; Henrichs, Orban, Lukeba, Raum; Olmo, Haidara, Schlager, Simons; Openda, Sesko.

Subs: Lenz, El Chadailla Bitshiabu, Elmas, Poulsen, Seiwald, Baumgartner, Kampl

Inside info

Real Madrid

Star man Jude Bellingham

Top scorer Jude Bellingham

Penalty taker Jude Bellingham

Card magnet Antonio Rudiger

Assist ace Toni Kroos

Set-piece aerial threat Antonio Rudiger

Leipzig

Star man Lois Openda

Top scorer Lois Openda

Penalty taker Lois Openda

Card magnet Xavi Simons

Assist ace Xavi Simons

Set-piece aerial threat Willi Orban

Real Madrid v Leipzig b et builder predictions

Both teams to score

Leipzig need to attack this match and Real Madrid have kept just four clean sheets in their last 13 games, so the net could bulge at both ends in this one.

Antonio Rudiger to commit a foul

Antonio Rudiger has been shown seven yellow cards in La Liga this term and could be forced into a foul against Leipzig.

Lois Openda to score at anytime

Lois Openda is among the leading scorers in the Bundesliga this term with 17 goals and he has also netted four times in the Champions League, so back him to get on the scoresheet against Real Madrid.

Pays out at 3.5-1 with bet365

