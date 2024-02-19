PSV Eindhoven v Borussia Dortmund predictions, odds and betting tips + get £40 in free bets from BetMGM
Free Champions League tips, best bets and predictions for PSV v Borussia Dortmund. Plus a £40 BetMGM free bet offer
Where to watch PSV Eindhoven v Borussia Dortmund
You can watch PSV Eindhoven v Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League at 8pm on Tuesday, February 20, live on TNT Sports 2.
Match prediction & best bet
Borussia Dortmund to qualify
2pts 4-5 Betfair
PSV Eindhoven v Borussia Dortmund odds
PSV Eindhoven 6-5
Borussia Dortmund 9-4
Draw 27-10
Odds correct at time of publishing
PSV Eindhoven v Borussia Dortmund team news
PSV Eindhoven
The home side will be without winger Noa Lang, who has been absent since the end of January.
Borussia Dortmund
Felix Nmecha has not featured this year but Salih Ozcan came off the bench in Saturday's 1-1 draw at Wolfsburg. Karim Adeyemi and Sebastien Haller were absent at the weekend.
PSV Eindhoven v Borussia Dortmund predictions
Borussia Dortmund have reached three Champions League quarter-finals over the last ten years and they can get the better of PSV Eindhoven over the two legs of their round-of-16 tie, kicking off at the Philips Stadion.
PSV are undefeated on home soil this season and will be targeting a strong performance and a victory to set themselves up for next month's daunting trip to Signal-Iduna-Park.
Clinching the Eredivisie title should be a matter of time for Peter Bosz's side, who have dropped just four points and hold a ten-point lead over second-placed Feyenoord, but they have looked less comfortable on the Champions League stage and finished Group B with just two wins and a minus-two goal difference.
PSV squeezed through to the knockout rounds by finishing a point above Lens but their group-stage efforts were nowhere near as eye-catching as Dortmund's.
The draw did no favours for Dortmund, who were pitched into a group of death alongside Paris St-Germain, Milan and Newcastle.
However, Edin Terzic's side overcome a slow start – losing 2-0 away to PSG – by taking 11 points from the next five games to top the group.
Finishing first gave the Yellow-Blacks the advantage of playing the second leg of their round-of-16 tie in Dortmund, where they have lost just twice this season.
Terzic's charges have not had the greatest domestic campaign and sit in fourth place, 17 points adrift of leaders Leverkusen.
However, they often raise their game for Champions League nights and are worth backing to advance at least one step further.
Key stat
Borussia Dortmund are unbeaten in their last nine matches
Probable teams
PSV Eindhoven (4-2-3-1): Benitez; Teze, Ramalho, Boscagli, Dest; Schouten, Veerman; Bakayoko, Saibari, Lozano; De Jong.
Subs: Waterman, Pepi, Mauro Junior, Tillman, Babadi, Van Aanholt, Obispo, Sambo, Drommel.
Borussia Dortmund (4-2-3-1): Kobel; Ryerson, Sule, Schlotterbeck, Maatsen; Sabitzer, Can; Brandt, Reus, Sancho; Fullkrug.
Subs: Meyer, Morey, Wolf, Malen, Ozcan, Bynoe-Gittens, Moukoko, Bamba, Hummels.
Inside info
PSV Eindhoven
Star man Luuk de Jong
Top scorer Luuk de Jong
Penalty taker Luuk de Jong
Card magnet Jerdy Schouten
Assist ace Johan Bakayoko
Set-piece aerial threat Luuk de Jong
Borussia Dortmund
Star man Julian Brandt
Top scorer Niclas Fullkrug
Penalty taker Niclas Fullkrug
Card magnet Ian Maatsen
Assist ace Julian Brandt
Set-piece aerial threat Niclas Fullkrug
Published on 19 February 2024inChampions League
Last updated 13:58, 19 February 2024
- Inter v Atletico Madrid predictions, odds and betting tips
- Paris Saint-Germain v Real Sociedad predictions, odds and betting tips
- Lazio v Bayern predictions, odds and betting tips
- Champions League Wednesday Free Bets: Get £200 in betting offers for this week's round of 16 clashes
- Leipzig v Real Madrid predictions, odds and betting tips
