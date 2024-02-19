PSV Eindhoven v Borussia Dortmund predictions, odds and betting tips + get £40 in free bets from BetMGM

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Where to watch PSV Eindhoven v Borussia Dortmund

You can watch PSV Eindhoven v Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League at 8pm on Tuesday, February 20, live on TNT Sports 2.

Match prediction & best bet

Borussia Dortmund to qualify

2pts 4-5 Betfair

PSV Eindhoven v Borussia Dortmund odds

PSV Eindhoven 6-5

Borussia Dortmund 9-4

Draw 27-10

Odds correct at time of publishing

PSV Eindhoven v Borussia Dortmund team news

PSV Eindhoven

The home side will be without winger Noa Lang, who has been absent since the end of January.

Borussia Dortmund

Felix Nmecha has not featured this year but Salih Ozcan came off the bench in Saturday's 1-1 draw at Wolfsburg. Karim Adeyemi and Sebastien Haller were absent at the weekend.

PSV Eindhoven v Borussia Dortmund predictions

Borussia Dortmund have reached three Champions League quarter-finals over the last ten years and they can get the better of PSV Eindhoven over the two legs of their round-of-16 tie, kicking off at the Philips Stadion.

PSV are undefeated on home soil this season and will be targeting a strong performance and a victory to set themselves up for next month's daunting trip to Signal-Iduna-Park.

Clinching the Eredivisie title should be a matter of time for Peter Bosz's side, who have dropped just four points and hold a ten-point lead over second-placed Feyenoord, but they have looked less comfortable on the Champions League stage and finished Group B with just two wins and a minus-two goal difference.

PSV squeezed through to the knockout rounds by finishing a point above Lens but their group-stage efforts were nowhere near as eye-catching as Dortmund's.

The draw did no favours for Dortmund, who were pitched into a group of death alongside Paris St-Germain, Milan and Newcastle.

However, Edin Terzic's side overcome a slow start – losing 2-0 away to PSG – by taking 11 points from the next five games to top the group.

Finishing first gave the Yellow-Blacks the advantage of playing the second leg of their round-of-16 tie in Dortmund, where they have lost just twice this season.

Terzic's charges have not had the greatest domestic campaign and sit in fourth place, 17 points adrift of leaders Leverkusen.

However, they often raise their game for Champions League nights and are worth backing to advance at least one step further.

Key stat

Borussia Dortmund are unbeaten in their last nine matches

Probable teams

PSV Eindhoven (4-2-3-1): Benitez; Teze, Ramalho, Boscagli, Dest; Schouten, Veerman; Bakayoko, Saibari, Lozano; De Jong.

Subs: Waterman, Pepi, Mauro Junior, Tillman, Babadi, Van Aanholt, Obispo, Sambo, Drommel.

Borussia Dortmund (4-2-3-1): Kobel; Ryerson, Sule, Schlotterbeck, Maatsen; Sabitzer, Can; Brandt, Reus, Sancho; Fullkrug.

Subs: Meyer, Morey, Wolf, Malen, Ozcan, Bynoe-Gittens, Moukoko, Bamba, Hummels.

Inside info

PSV Eindhoven

Star man Luuk de Jong

Top scorer Luuk de Jong

Penalty taker Luuk de Jong

Card magnet Jerdy Schouten

Assist ace Johan Bakayoko

Set-piece aerial threat Luuk de Jong

Borussia Dortmund

Star man Julian Brandt

Top scorer Niclas Fullkrug

Penalty taker Niclas Fullkrug

Card magnet Ian Maatsen

Assist ace Julian Brandt

Set-piece aerial threat Niclas Fullkrug

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.