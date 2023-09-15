Mark Langdon: Champions League predictions & betting tips + get a £40 free bet from Paddy Power

Champions League predictions & best bets

Forgive me, Father, for I am about to sin and break that well-known 11th commandment - thou shall not back Paris St-Germain to win the Champions League.

PSG have been to hell and back in the competition and for all of their Qatari money and glamorous squad it's quite absurd that they have failed to go beyond the round of 16 in five of the last seven years, with one final appearance in 2020 below what would have been expected in the past decade.

They find new ways to go out of the Champions League every season, but can a club genuinely be cursed?

Mark's Langdon's 2023-24 Champions League betting tips

There is no real logic to believing that PSG will always fail. And on talent alone you'd back a lot worse 16-1 shots, despite the obvious caveat of them being in the most difficult group alongside Milan, Newcastle and Borussia Dortmund.

Champions League holders and clear favourites Manchester City deserve to head the market, but if you want to oppose them it's worth assessing which teams can realistically fancy their chances of upsetting last season's treble winners. In my opinion, there are three clubs who fall into that category and PSG are a much bigger price than either Bayern Munich or Real Madrid, sides who were easily beaten by all-conquering City last season anyway.

The key for PSG this summer has been that they've signed players because they should rather than because they could. And it was only the ego of the owners who believed adding Lionel Messi to a team which already had Neymar and Kylian Mbappe could work. By all means stockpile some of the world's best individuals in fantasy football. However, carrying three players with zero interest in defending was always likely to come up short at the highest level.

Neymar and Messi have departed, leaving Mbappe as the undisputed king of Paris. The hometown boy is happy again and not least because new manager Luis Enrique, a previous Champions League winner when boss of Barcelona, is giving Mbappe the freedom to roam from his favoured position on the left wing rather than through the middle, which was the case when Neymar and Messi preferred to come in from wider positions too.

New attacking signings Ousmane Dembele, Marcos Asensio, Goncalo Ramos and Randal Kolo Muani fit much better into a team framework, while big-money defensive midfield signing Manuel Ugarte looks a bargain in comparison to the fees paid for Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo.

Uruguayan Ugarte has been playing in a midfield three alongside Vitinha and Warren Zaire-Emery - the trio have a combined age of 62 to add much-needed energy to a previously pedestrian bunch - and there is further determination to give youth a chance with Kang-In Lee and Bradley Barcola arriving for hefty transfer fees.

However, it's in defence where PSG's new arrivals have really caught the eye. Summer signings Lucas Hernandez and Milan Skriniar will form part of a backline which is completed by Marquinhos and Achraf Hakimi and should offer goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma more protection than in previous years.

It means PSG now have the squad to compete and there is also star quality to decide tight moments, while the manager has course and distance pedigree too.

So what's not to like, apart from the fact that PSG never win the Champions League?

Mark Langdon's weekend Premier League prediction

Chelsea 4-5 to beat Bournemouth

Watching Chelsea struggle comes as light relief for all neutrals but performances have been better than the results, which is different to last season. Meanwhile, hosts Bournemouth are missing a couple of key players and rode their luck last time out with Brentford hitting the woodwork three times in their 2-2 draw.

