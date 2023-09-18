Manchester City v Red Star Belgrade predictions, betting odds and tips: Red Star could be outshone by slick City

Where to watch Manchester City v Red Star Belgrade

TNT Sports 2, 8pm Tuesday

Best bet

Man City win to nil

1pt 8-13 BoyleSports, Coral

Manchester City v Red Star Belgrade odds

Manchester City 1-16

Red Star Belgrade 50-1

Draw 16-1

Manchester City v Red Star Belgrade team news

Manchester City

Kevin De Bruyne is out long term while Mateo Kovacic, John Stones and Jack Grealish were absent at the weekend.

Red Star Belgrade

Left winger Aleksandar Katai came off the bench at the weekend and should be in the squad.

Manchester City v Red Star Belgrade predictions

Manchester City have shrugged aside the absence of Kevin De Bruyne by setting the pace in the Premier League and they can start their Champions League challenge with a comfortable victory over Red Star Belgrade.

The matchday one contest at the Etihad features two former winners of the competition, but the teams do not have much else in common and a massive class gap could show over the course of the game.

Winning last season's Serbian championship was enough to guarantee Red Star automatic qualification for the group stage.

However, over the last 30 years they have contested the group stage just twice - in 2018-19 and 2019-20 - and they finished bottom on both occasions.

Red Star were unbeaten in the Serbian top flight last season but have already sustained two defeats this term, included Saturday's 2-1 loss away to Cukariki.

It was a third successive game without a clean sheet for Red Star and they are unlikely to hold out for long against Pep Guardiola's side, who will be eager to start their challenge in the best possible manner.

Red Star will do their utmost to stay competitive for as long as possible but their objective could soon become one of damage limitation.

The Serbs will be looking to batten down the hatches before a much more winnable game at home to Young Boys on matchday two but they may struggle to lay a glove on City, who look a solid bet to come away with a victory and a clean sheet.

Key stat

Manchester City have registered victories and clean sheets in each of their last three Champions League home games

Probable teams

Manchester City (4-2-3-1): Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol; Rodri, B Silva; Foden, Alvarez, Doku; Haaland.

Subs: Ortega, Nunes, Gomez, Lewis, Ake, Bobb, Phillips.

Red Star Belgrade (3-5-2): Glazer; Mijailovic, Dragovic, Rodic; Bukari, Krasso, Stamenic, Kangwa, Mitrovic; Lucic, Olayinka.

Subs: Ivanic, Mijatovic, Spajic, Popovic, Degenek, Kabic, Katai.

Inside info

Manchester City

Star man Erling Haaland

Top scorer Erling Haaland

Penalty taker Erling Haaland

Card magnet Rodri

Assist ace Phil Foden

Set-piece aerial threat Erling Haaland

Red Star Belgrade

Star man Osman Bukari

Top scorer Jean-Philippe Krasso

Penalty taker Jean-Philippe Krasso

Card magnet Osman Bukari

Assist ace Osman Bukari

Set-piece aerial threat Aleksandar Dragovic

