Manchester City and Arsenal face heavyweight opponents in Champions League quarter-finals
The English contenders have been handed tricky Champions League draws but Liverpool remain hot favourites for the Europa League
Manchester City and Arsenal have been eased for Champions League glory after Friday's lop-sided draw but the Premier League title rivals remain at the head of the betting.
Holders City take on 14-time champions Real Madrid in the quarter-finals while the Gunners face a last-eight date with Bayern Munich, who famously thrashed them 10-2 on aggregate in the round of 16 in 2016-17.
The winners of those ties will meet in the semi-finals as the top four in the outright betting have all ended up in the same half of the draw.
City are still regarded as the team to beat, nudged out to 15-8 from 13-8 before the draw, while Arsenal are 5-1 to claim their first Champions League title.
Paris St-Germain take on Barcelona in the last eight and the winners of that tie can look forward to a semi-final against Atletico Madrid or Borussia Dortmund, who are 25-1 trophy outsiders.
PSG were big movers after the draw, cut from 14-1 to 8-1 by bet365, while Barca are 11-1 from 16-1 after avoiding the top four in the betting.
Liverpool are even-money to win the Europa League after being drawn against Atalanta in the quarter-finals. The Reds, who hammered Sparta Prague 11-2 on aggregate in the last 16, face a possible semi-final against Benfica or Marseille.
West Ham, Europa Conference League winners last term, have a more testing draw against Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen, who are 7-2 second-favourites for the Europa League.
The Hammers are 16-1 to claim another European trophy but they will have to get past Leverkusen and either Milan or Roma to reach the final.
Aston Villa, who beat Ajax 4-0 in Thursday's Europa Conference League last-16 second leg, complete a hat-trick of English favourites for the three European competitions.
Villa are 15-8 to be crowned Conference League champions but they will need to see off Lille in the quarter-finals and Olympiakos or Fenerbahce in the semis to book their place in the final in Athens.
Champions League quarter-final draw
Arsenal v Bayern Munich
Atletico Madrid v Borussia Dortmund
Paris St-Germain v Barcelona
Real Madrid v Manchester City
First legs to be played on April 9 & 10; second legs on April 16 & 17
Semi-final draw
Atletico Madrid or Borussia Dortmund v Paris St-Germain or Barcelona
Arsenal or Bayern Munich v Real Madrid or Manchester City
Europa League quarter-final draw
Milan v Roma
Liverpool v Atalanta
Bayer Leverkusen v West Ham
Benfica v Marseille
First legs to be played on April 11; second legs on April 18
Semi-final draw
Benfica or Marseille v Liverpool or Atalanta
Milan or Roma v Bayer Leverkusen or West Ham
Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
Published on 15 March 2024inChampions League
Last updated 13:50, 15 March 2024
- Cheltenham Festival William Hill betting offer: bet £10 and get £60 in bonuses plus £5 free bet for today's races
- Cheltenham Festival free bets & betting offers: £695 up for grabs for today's races + a Gold Cup tip
- Cheltenham Festival betting offer: get £30 in free bets with BetUK + Day 4 Tips
- Get £50 in free bets with Betfred Cheltenham Free Bets + County Hurdle & Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle Tips
- Cheltenham Gold Cup day betting offer: get £40 in free bets with Sky Bet for today's races
- Cheltenham Festival William Hill betting offer: bet £10 and get £60 in bonuses plus £5 free bet for today's races
- Cheltenham Festival free bets & betting offers: £695 up for grabs for today's races + a Gold Cup tip
- Cheltenham Festival betting offer: get £30 in free bets with BetUK + Day 4 Tips
- Get £50 in free bets with Betfred Cheltenham Free Bets + County Hurdle & Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle Tips
- Cheltenham Gold Cup day betting offer: get £40 in free bets with Sky Bet for today's races