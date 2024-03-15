Manchester City and Arsenal face heavyweight opponents in Champions League quarter-finals

Manchester City and Arsenal have been eased for Champions League glory after Friday's lop-sided draw but the Premier League title rivals remain at the head of the betting.

Holders City take on 14-time champions Real Madrid in the quarter-finals while the Gunners face a last-eight date with Bayern Munich, who famously thrashed them 10-2 on aggregate in the round of 16 in 2016-17.

The winners of those ties will meet in the semi-finals as the top four in the outright betting have all ended up in the same half of the draw.

City are still regarded as the team to beat, nudged out to 15-8 from 13-8 before the draw, while Arsenal are 5-1 to claim their first Champions League title.

Paris St-Germain take on Barcelona in the last eight and the winners of that tie can look forward to a semi-final against Atletico Madrid or Borussia Dortmund, who are 25-1 trophy outsiders.

PSG were big movers after the draw, cut from 14-1 to 8-1 by bet365, while Barca are 11-1 from 16-1 after avoiding the top four in the betting.

Liverpool are even-money to win the Europa League after being drawn against Atalanta in the quarter-finals. The Reds, who hammered Sparta Prague 11-2 on aggregate in the last 16, face a possible semi-final against Benfica or Marseille.

West Ham, Europa Conference League winners last term, have a more testing draw against Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen, who are 7-2 second-favourites for the Europa League.

The Hammers are 16-1 to claim another European trophy but they will have to get past Leverkusen and either Milan or Roma to reach the final.

Aston Villa, who beat Ajax 4-0 in Thursday's Europa Conference League last-16 second leg, complete a hat-trick of English favourites for the three European competitions.

Villa are 15-8 to be crowned Conference League champions but they will need to see off Lille in the quarter-finals and Olympiakos or Fenerbahce in the semis to book their place in the final in Athens.

Champions League quarter-final draw

Arsenal v Bayern Munich

Atletico Madrid v Borussia Dortmund

Paris St-Germain v Barcelona

Real Madrid v Manchester City

First legs to be played on April 9 & 10; second legs on April 16 & 17

Semi-final draw

Atletico Madrid or Borussia Dortmund v Paris St-Germain or Barcelona

Arsenal or Bayern Munich v Real Madrid or Manchester City

Europa League quarter-final draw

Milan v Roma

Liverpool v Atalanta

Bayer Leverkusen v West Ham

Benfica v Marseille

First legs to be played on April 11; second legs on April 18

Semi-final draw

Benfica or Marseille v Liverpool or Atalanta

Milan or Roma v Bayer Leverkusen or West Ham

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.