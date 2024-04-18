2023-24 Champions League odds: Real Madrid 6-4 favourites after eliminating Man City

Real Madrid are the new favourites to win the Champions League after eliminating holders Manchester City in a shootout in their quarter-final on Wednesday night.

The teams played out a 1-1 draw after their classic 3-3 encounter in Spain but City could not convert their dominance of the match stats into goals and lost 4-3 on penalties after Bernardo Silva and Mateo Kovacic failed to convert. Pep Guardiola's team had 33 shots to Madrid's eight and took 18 of the game's 19 corners.

City were 1-5 in-play with bet365 to qualify after Ederson saved Luka Modric's first attempt for Real but they drifted to 4-7 after Bernardo tamely tapped his kick into the arms of Andriy Lunin and were 5-2 after substitute Kovacic also came up short.

There are no Premier League teams remaining in the competition after Arsenal suffered a 1-0 defeat to a Joshua Kimmich header in a 3-2 aggregate loss to Bayern Munich.

Real are seeking a sixth Champions League success in the last 11 seasons and were slashed from 15-2 to 6-4 to rule Europe again, with Paris St-Germain 5-2, Bayern 11-4 and Borussia Dortmund the outsiders at 9-1. It's 7-4 with BoyleSports that one of the two German teams succeeds.

The French champions are more strongly fancied to make the final and priced at 2-5 to advance from their tie against Dortmund, while Madrid are 4-7 with Hills to come through against Bayern to play in the final at Wembley on June 1.

Bayern are slight favourites with bet365 to win their home leg against Madrid at 7-5, with the Spanish side 17-10, but PSG are favoured for their first leg on the road at Dortmund, priced at 6-4 to take a lead back to France with the hosts 8-5.

While a double treble is now off the table for City, they are 6-5 with bet365 to achieve a domestic double, being 2-5 favourites for the Premier League and 8-13 to lift the FA Cup.

With Erling Haaland eliminated and Harry Kane failing to score against Arsenal, Kylian Mbappe of PSG remains the top scorer in the Champions League with eight goals, one ahead of Kane, and is 1-2 to stay out in front with Kane at 15-8.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.