Manchester City vs Real Madrid betting offer: Get enhanced odds of 30-1 for a goal to be scored in tonight's Champions League match with Betfair

If you’re ready for this Wednesday's Champions League match between Manchester City vs Real Madrid, we have exciting news for you - Betfair are offering enhanced odds of 30-1 for a goal to be scored in this massive Champions League game.

Already have an account with Betfair? No problem. Here are three other bookmaker offers you can get your hands on for Manchester City vs Real Madrid:

Kwiff Bet are offering £30 in free bets when you stake just £10

SBK are offering £30 in free bets when you bet just £10

Virgin Bet are offering £20 in free bets when you stake just £10

Manchester City vs Real Madrid b etting offer: get 30-1 for a goal to be scored

Manchester City vs Real Madrid, the relatively new kids on the continental block against European giants. The treble winners against the champions of Spain.

If the first leg was anything to go by, that pulsating 3-3 draw at the Bernabeu, we could be in for another exciting encounter at the Etihad on Wednesday night.

Not many teams go to the Bernabeu and expect to get the win, but Manchester City are no ordinary side. Pep Guardiola's men won the treble last season, claiming their first Champions League trophy, and they'll fancy themselves at home against Los Blancos, the side they dumped out of the semi-finals last season in a 4-0 thumping.

Real Madrid are serial winners on the continent, winning the tournament an incredible 14 times, and they'll be out for revenge in Manchester.

To get you up for this huge Champions League tie, Betfair are offering enhanced odds of 30-1 for a goal to be scored in the Manchester City vs Real Madrid match.

All you have to do to claim this fantastic Champions League betting offer is sign up for Betfair and follow the instructions in this article.

How to claim your Betfair Manchester City vs Real Madrid betting offer ahead of Wednesday's Champions League game

Signing up with Betfair is fast, secure and straightforward – and this guide will show you the simple steps to take to join Betfair and grab your enhanced odds of 30-1 for a goal to be scored during Manchester City vs Real Madrid .

Betfair Manchester City vs Real Madrid betting offer: terms and conditions

We advise reading the terms and conditions attached to the new Manchester City vs Real Madrid betting offer before signing up. This takes just a few minutes to complete and will improve your understanding of how the deal works and what’s expected of you as a new customer.

New customer offer.

Place a max £1 bet on the Over 0.5 Goals market in the Man City vs Real Madrid game, Wednesday, April 17th.

Winnings paid in cash at normal odds and are topped up to the enhanced price in Free Bets.

Free bets are valid 7 days, only deposits with cards & Apple Pay are eligible.

Excludes multiples & in-play bets.

T&Cs apply .

Please gamble responsibly.

Why bet on the Champions League with Betfair

Betfair provides some of the best betting odds on the Champions League every year and offers one of the most comprehensive levels of coverage of all the weekly fixtures.

They also provide the most up-to-date information on injuries, form and team news, allowing bettors to make the most informed decisions when deciding which teams to back. Their odds are quite competitive too, meaning that bettors can find the best value for their bets.

Click here to sign up for a Betfair account and see for yourself

To discover more Champions League betting offers and free bets for both new and existing clients, make sure to explore the promotions provided by other top bookmakers in the UK and Ireland:

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.