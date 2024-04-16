Bayern Munich vs Arsenal prediction, betting tips and odds: Bavarians can finish the job
Free Champions League tips, best bets and predictions for Bayern Munich vs Arsenal. Plus a £40 BetMGM free bet offer
Where to watch Bayern Munich vs Arsenal
You can watch Bayern Munich vs Arsenal in the Champions League at 8pm on Wednesday, April 16, live on TNT Sports 2.
Match prediction & best bet
Bayern Munich
1pt 11-8 bet365, Betfair
Bayern Munich vs Arsenal odds
Bayern Munich 11-8
Arsenal 15-8
Draw 13-5
Odds correct at time of publishing
Bayern Munich vs Arsenal predictions
Bayern Munich have reached the Champions League semi-finals nine times over the last 16 seasons and they can see off the challenge of Arsenal to book another spot in the final four.
From a domestic perspective the season has been a disappointment for Bayern, who have relinquished the Bundesliga crown for the first time since 2011-12.
The Bavarians' title defence has come to an end with five rounds of fixtures left to play but there is the possibility of a glorious end to the season if Thomas Tuchel's side can came through three European trials.
They are well placed to take the first step after last Tuesday's 2-2 draw at the Emirates.
Bayern trailed after just 12 minutes in north London but they responded with calmness and determination and were ultimately disappointed to end up with honours even.
Arsenal had the last word with Leandro Trossard's 76th-minute strike but the final whistle was met with a fairly muted response from home fans, who must have feared that the balance of the tie had swung towards the opposition.
Bayern have vast experience at negotiating big Champions League ties and they tend to be stronger in the return legs.
On the last 18 occasions that Bayern have avoided defeat in a Champions League knockout round first leg, they have progressed 17 times.
The Allianz Arena no longer appears to be a fortress in the Bundesliga after Werder Bremen and Borussia Dortmund posted victories at the venue in 2024.
However, it remains a daunting venue on the European stage and Bayern are seeking to extend an unbeaten sequence of 14 home Champions League matches.
Arsenal need to deliver a performance laced with character and quality but they looked a long way short of their best on Sunday when losing 2-0 at home to Aston Villa in a key Premier League encounter.
The Gunners went into the Villa game knowing they were seven wins away from clinching a first Premier League title since 2004 but they failed to rise to the challenge and could have no real complaints over the outcome.
Mikel Arteta's side were picked off by a disciplined Villa side set up superbly by their former manager, Unai Emery.
And they ended with a fitness doubt over key midfielder Martin Odegaard, who was withdrawn in the 78th minute while the game was finely balanced at 0-0.
Arteta can ill afford to lose a player of Odegaard's creative quality, because his defence, for so long the bedrock of the campaign, has started to look vulnerable.
The Gunners have conceded two goals in successive games for the first time since January and a continuation of their defensive struggles may signal the end of their Champions League journey.
Key stat
Bayern Munich have won 19 of their last 23 Champions League home games
Bayern Munich vs Arsenal team news
Bayern Munich
Alphonso Davies is suspended while Serge Gnabry and Kingsley Coman have joined Sacha Boey, Bouna Sarr, Gabriel Marusic and Tarek Buchmann on the injured list. Leroy Sane is a doubt.
Arsenal
Martin Odegaard is a doubt and Jurrien Timber remains absent.
Probable teams
Bayern Munich (4-2-3-1): Neuer; Kimmich, Dier, De Ligt, Guerreiro; Laimer, Goretzka; Muller, Musiala, Sane; Kane.
Subs: Ulreich, Upamecano, Kim, Peretz, Choupo-Moting, Zaragoza, Tel, Mazraoui, Pavlovic.
Arsenal (4-2-3-1): Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu; Jorginho, Rice; Saka, Havertz, Martinelli; Jesus.
Subs: Ramsdale, Partey, Zinchenko, Smith Rowe, Nketiah, Odegaard, Vieira, Kiwior, Trossard.
Inside info
Bayern Munich
Star man Harry Kane
Top scorer Harry Kane
Penalty taker Harry Kane
Card magnet Matthijs De Ligt
Assist ace Leroy Sane
Set-piece aerial threat Matthijs De Ligt
Arsenal
Star man Bukayo Saka
Top scorer Bukayo Saka
Penalty taker Bukayo Saka
Card magnet Kai Havertz
Assist ace Bukayo Saka
Set-piece aerial threat Gabriel
Bayern Munich vs Arsenal bet builder predictions
Bayern Munich to win
Bayern were disappointed to relinquish a winning position at the Emirates but they are strong on home soil and can finish the job.
Harry Kane to score anytime
Kane has scored 15 times in 20 appearances against Arsenal and looks a solid selection to find the net once again.
Jamal Musiala to score or assist
The 21-year-old has ten goals and six assists in the Bundesliga this season and could make an impact against the Gunners.
Price guide 11-2
Published on 16 April 2024inChampions League
Last updated 14:13, 16 April 2024