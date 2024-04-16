Bayern Munich vs Arsenal prediction, betting tips and odds: Bavarians can finish the job

BetMGM are offering £40 in free bets when you bet on Bayern Munich vs Arsenal. You can grab your free bets here .

We’ve included instructions on how to claim your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch Bayern Munich vs Arsenal

You can watch Bayern Munich vs Arsenal in the Champions League at 8pm on Wednesday, April 16, live on TNT Sports 2.

Match prediction & best bet

Bayern Munich

1pt 11-8 bet365, Betfair

You can bet on Bayern Munich vs Arsenal here and get £40 in free bets with BetMGM

Bayern Munich vs Arsenal odds

Bayern Munich 11-8

Arsenal 15-8

Draw 13-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Bayern Munich vs Arsenal predictions

Bayern Munich have reached the Champions League semi-finals nine times over the last 16 seasons and they can see off the challenge of Arsenal to book another spot in the final four.

From a domestic perspective the season has been a disappointment for Bayern, who have relinquished the Bundesliga crown for the first time since 2011-12.

The Bavarians' title defence has come to an end with five rounds of fixtures left to play but there is the possibility of a glorious end to the season if Thomas Tuchel's side can came through three European trials.

They are well placed to take the first step after last Tuesday's 2-2 draw at the Emirates.

Bayern trailed after just 12 minutes in north London but they responded with calmness and determination and were ultimately disappointed to end up with honours even.

Arsenal had the last word with Leandro Trossard's 76th-minute strike but the final whistle was met with a fairly muted response from home fans, who must have feared that the balance of the tie had swung towards the opposition.

Bayern have vast experience at negotiating big Champions League ties and they tend to be stronger in the return legs.

On the last 18 occasions that Bayern have avoided defeat in a Champions League knockout round first leg, they have progressed 17 times.

The Allianz Arena no longer appears to be a fortress in the Bundesliga after Werder Bremen and Borussia Dortmund posted victories at the venue in 2024.

However, it remains a daunting venue on the European stage and Bayern are seeking to extend an unbeaten sequence of 14 home Champions League matches.

Arsenal need to deliver a performance laced with character and quality but they looked a long way short of their best on Sunday when losing 2-0 at home to Aston Villa in a key Premier League encounter.

The Gunners went into the Villa game knowing they were seven wins away from clinching a first Premier League title since 2004 but they failed to rise to the challenge and could have no real complaints over the outcome.

Mikel Arteta's side were picked off by a disciplined Villa side set up superbly by their former manager, Unai Emery.

And they ended with a fitness doubt over key midfielder Martin Odegaard, who was withdrawn in the 78th minute while the game was finely balanced at 0-0.

Arteta can ill afford to lose a player of Odegaard's creative quality, because his defence, for so long the bedrock of the campaign, has started to look vulnerable.

The Gunners have conceded two goals in successive games for the first time since January and a continuation of their defensive struggles may signal the end of their Champions League journey.

Key stat

Bayern Munich have won 19 of their last 23 Champions League home games

Bayern Munich vs Arsenal team news

Bayern Munich

Alphonso Davies is suspended while Serge Gnabry and Kingsley Coman have joined Sacha Boey, Bouna Sarr, Gabriel Marusic and Tarek Buchmann on the injured list. Leroy Sane is a doubt.

Arsenal

Martin Odegaard is a doubt and Jurrien Timber remains absent.

Probable teams

Bayern Munich (4-2-3-1): Neuer; Kimmich, Dier, De Ligt, Guerreiro; Laimer, Goretzka; Muller, Musiala, Sane; Kane.

Subs: Ulreich, Upamecano, Kim, Peretz, Choupo-Moting, Zaragoza, Tel, Mazraoui, Pavlovic.

Arsenal (4-2-3-1): Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu; Jorginho, Rice; Saka, Havertz, Martinelli; Jesus.

Subs: Ramsdale, Partey, Zinchenko, Smith Rowe, Nketiah, Odegaard, Vieira, Kiwior, Trossard.

Inside info

Bayern Munich

Star man Harry Kane

Top scorer Harry Kane

Penalty taker Harry Kane

Card magnet Matthijs De Ligt

Assist ace Leroy Sane

Set-piece aerial threat Matthijs De Ligt

Arsenal

Star man Bukayo Saka

Top scorer Bukayo Saka

Penalty taker Bukayo Saka

Card magnet Kai Havertz

Assist ace Bukayo Saka

Set-piece aerial threat Gabriel

Bayern Munich vs Arsenal b et builder predictions

Bayern Munich to win

Bayern were disappointed to relinquish a winning position at the Emirates but they are strong on home soil and can finish the job.

Harry Kane to score anytime

Kane has scored 15 times in 20 appearances against Arsenal and looks a solid selection to find the net once again.

Jamal Musiala to score or assist

The 21-year-old has ten goals and six assists in the Bundesliga this season and could make an impact against the Gunners.

Price guide 11-2

Grab £40 in BetMGM free bets when you bet on Bayern Munich vs Arsenal

We’ve already mentioned that BetMGM are offering £40 in free bets when you bet on Bayern Munich vs Arsenal in the Champions League.

Here is how you can claim this BetMGM £40 free bet offer when you place a qualifying bet on Bayern Munich vs Arsenal.

Head over to BetMGM through this link to sign up

through this link Click the sign-up button and follow the process to fill in your details

Place a £10 qualifying bet at minimum odds of 2.0 (EVS)

Once your qualifying bet settles, 4x £10 free bets will be automatically credited to your account

Note that your 4x £10 free bets apply to different markets, so ensure you read full T&Cs

BetMGM betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this BetMGM betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

The promotion from BetMGM gives you 4x £10 free bets to place across racing, football and other relevant markets. Some betting tokens are only applicable to certain sports, so it’s worth taking a minute to read through the T&Cs of this offer.

New customers only

Customers have seven days to place a qualifying bet to receive 4x Free Bets: 1x £10 Horseracing, 1x £10 bet builder, 1x £10 acca and 1x £10 football

Seven-day expiry

Exclusions apply

Stakes are not returned

Further T&Cs apply

18+ . For more info visit www.begambleaware.org

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.