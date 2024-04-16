Man City vs Real Madrid prediction, betting tips and odds: City should edge another cracking encounter

BetMGM are offering £40 in free bets when you bet on Man City vs Real Madrid. You can grab your free bets here .

Where to watch Man City vs Real Madrid

You can watch Man City vs Real Madrid in the Champions League at 8pm on Wednesday, April 17, live on TNT Sports 1

Match prediction & best bets

Manchester City to win & both teams to score

3pts 2-1 general

Phil Foden to be first goalscorer

1pt 15-2 bet365

Man City vs Real Madrid odds

Man City 13-20

Real Madrid 4-1

Draw 100-30

Odds correct at time of publishing

Man City vs Real Madrid predictions

Manchester City are facing Real Madrid in the Champions League knockout stages for the fourth time in five seasons and their quarter-final second leg at the Etihad Stadium has a lot to live up to.

City fans have fond memories of last season's dazzling 4-0 demolition of Real in the home leg of their semi-final tie, following a 1-1 draw in Madrid.

Real supporters, meanwhile, are dreaming of a repeat of the 2021-22 semi-final classic in which two injury-time goals helped the Spanish giants claim an extraordinary 6-5 aggregate victory.

And neutrals will be quite happy with another game of the calibre of last week's first leg at the Bernabeu, where City trailed 2-1 after 14 minutes but fought back to lead 3-2 before Real's Federico Valverde scored goal number six of the night.

The Citizens' sensational home record in the Champions League suggests they will be unfazed by Valverde's sweetly-struck equaliser.

The mood in the City camp should be bullish after a perfect weekend in the Premier League. The champions thumped Luton 5-1 on Saturday, welcoming back injured defenders Kyle Walker and Nathan Ake as well as playmaker Kevin De Bruyne, who had dropped out of the starting 11 against Real due to illness.

Things got even better for Pep Guardiola's men on Sunday as title rivals Liverpool and Arsenal both lost at home – the Crystal Palace-Aston Villa double paid 129-1 – leaving City 2-5 to retain their crown.

Last season's maiden Champions League triumph was built on an outstanding defensive record as Guardiola's side conceded just five goals, one of them a penalty, in 13 matches.

However, two of the five players who scored against City in Europe last term will be lining up against them on Wednesday night.

Jude Bellingham, then of Borussia Dortmund, notched in last term's group fixture at the Etihad and Real's Vinicius Junior struck a superb opener in the semi-final first leg in Madrid.

City have been far more free-wheeling this season so backing the holders to win and both teams to score looks the best bet in Manchester.

They have kept a clean sheet in only one of their eight Champions League wins this term and their three league victories since last month's cagey 0-0 draw with Arsenal have been by 4-1, 4-2 and 5-1 scorelines.

Real have won all four of their away games in Europe this term, including 3-2 victories at Napoli and Union Berlin, but City star Phil Foden is a tempting price to open the scoring.

The England man scored a cracker in Spain, taking his tally to five goals in six Champions League starts this season, and his recent Etihad exploits include a derby brace against Manchester United and a hat-trick against Aston Villa.

Key stat

Both teams have scored in seven of Manchester City's eight Champions League wins this season

Man City vs Real Madrid team news

Man City

Defenders Kyle Walker and Nathan Ake returned to the squad for the weekend win over Luton. John Stones missed that game with a minor injury but should be available against Real and City have no fresh fitness concerns.

Real Madrid

Centre-back Eder Militao made his comeback at the weekend but may not be rushed back into the starting 11. Aurelien Tchouameni is suspended after his first-leg booking while Thibaut Courtois and David Alaba are long-term injury absentees.

Probable teams

Man City (4-3-3): Ederson; Walker, Dias, Stones, Gvardiol; Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne; Foden, Haaland, Grealish

Subs: Ake, Akanji, Alvarez, Doku, Lewis, Kovacic, Nunes

Real Madrid (4-2-3-1): Lunin; Carvajal, Nacho, Rudiger, Mendy; Camavinga, Kroos; Valverde, Bellingham, Rodrygo; Vinicius Junior

Subs: Militao, Joselu, Diaz, Modric, Ceballos, Guler, Vazquez

Inside info

Man City

Star man Kevin De Bruyne

Top scorer Erling Haaland

Penalty taker Erling Haaland

Card magnet Rodri

Assist ace Kevin De Bruyne

Set-piece aerial threat Erling Haaland

Real Madrid

Star man Jude Bellingham

Top scorer Jude Bellingham

Penalty taker Jude Bellingham

Card magnet Antonio Rudiger

Assist ace Vinicius Junior

Set-piece aerial threat Antonio Rudiger

Man City vs Real Madrid b et builder predictions

Manchester City to win

The Citizens have won their last 12 home Champions League matches including last season's 4-0 rout of Real Madrid

Eduardo Camavinga to be shown a card

The Real midfielder, booked seven times in 16 La Liga starts this season, is a leading card candidate with City expected to dominate possession again

Rodrygo to score or assist

The Brazilian, who scored for Real in the first leg, has 21 goal contributions in 33 starts in La Liga and the Champions League this term

Pays out at 16-1 with Paddy Power

