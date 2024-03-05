Man City v Copenhagen predictions, odds and betting tips + get £40 in free bets from BetMGM

BetMGM are offering £40 in free bets when you bet on Man City v Copenhagen. You can grab your free bets here .

We’ve included instructions on how to claim your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch Man City v Copenhagen

You can watch Man City v Copenhagen in the Champions League at 8pm on Wednesday March 6, live on TNT Sports 1

Match prediction & best bet

Manchester City to win to nil

2pts 4-5 general

You can bet on Man City v Copenhagen here and get £40 in free bets with BetMGM

Man City v Copenhagen odds

Man City 1-7

Copenhagen 18-1

Draw 17-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

Man City v Copenhagen team news

Man City

Josko Gvardiol returned to the squad at the weekend and could start at left-back. Jack Grealish is City's only injury absentee.

Copenhagen

Lukas Lerager, Theo Sander, Davit Khocholava and Viktor Claesson are sidelined and Emil Hojlund is a doubt. Top scorer Roony Bardghji has been omitted recently due to a contract dispute but he made a substitute appearance against Midtjylland on Friday.

Man City v Copenhagen predictions

Manchester City produced some stunning performances at the Etihad Stadium on their way to a maiden Champions League triumph last season and they should ease past Copenhagen in the home leg of their last-16 tie.

Goals from Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva and Phil Foden earned the European champions a 3-1 first-leg victory in Denmark and Copenhagen were thumped 5-0 on their 2022-23 group-stage visit to the Etihad.

The Danes were in good company as City went on to thrash RB Leipzig 7-0, Bayern Munich 3-0 and Real Madrid 4-0 in the home legs of their last-16, quarter-final and semi-final ties before a hard-fought 1-0 win over Inter in the final.

Home wins over ten-man Manchester United and Galatasaray helped Copenhagen qualify as runners-up to Bayern Munich in Group A but they are 100-1 to make the last eight after their home defeat to City.

Even scoring a goal at the Etihad may prove beyond the Danes, especially as Lukas Lerager, their top goalscorer in the Champions League, is injured and brilliant young Swedish forward Roony Bardghji has been out of favour due to a contract dispute.

Copenhagen have failed to score in five of their six away games in the group stage of the last two Champions League seasons, losing four of them.

They face a City side at full strength defensively after the return to fitness of Josko Gvardiol. Last season's treble winners have conceded only two goals in their last five Premier League matches and one of those was Marcus Rashford's stunning strike in Sunday's Manchester derby.

Rashford's effort was one of only three shots that Manchester United managed at the Etihad, where Phil Foden's brace and an injury-time goal from Erling Haaland completed a 3-1 comeback win for the Citizens.

They have won all seven of their Champions League matches this season and both teams have scored in six of those victories.

However, the Citizens let in only five goals in 13 matches en route to the trophy in 2022-23 and they should be backed to shut out a limited Copenhagen attacking unit.

The 3-1 lead from the first leg means City fans may not see a repeat of last term's 7-0 rout of Leipzig, who had held Pep Guardiola's men to a 1-1 draw in Germany.

With a colossal Premier League trip to title rivals Liverpool to come on Sunday, a solid, unflashy second-leg victory would do nicely for Guardiola, whose side have won 14 of their last 15 home games in Europe.

Key stat

Copenhagen have failed to score in five of their six away games in the Champions League proper

Probable teams

Man City (4-2-3-1): Ederson; Walker, Dias, Ake, Gvardiol; Kovacic, Rodri; Foden, Alvarez, Doku; Haaland

Subs: De Bruyne, Lewis, Akanji, Nunes, Silva, Stones, Bobb

Copenhagen (4-3-3): Grabara; Jelert, Vavro, McKenna, Diks; Goncalves, Falk, Mattsson; Elyounoussi, Larsson, Achouri

Subs: Sorensen, Meling, Clem, Bardghji, Cornelius, O Hojlund, E Hojlund

Inside info

Man City

Star man Rodri

Top scorer Erling Haaland

Penalty taker Erling Haaland

Card magnet Rodri

Assist ace Julian Alvarez

Set-piece aerial threat Erling Haaland

Copenhagen

Star man Diogo Goncalves

Top scorer Mohamed Elyounoussi

Penalty taker Diogo Goncalves

Card magnet Elias Achouri

Assist ace Elias Achouri

Set-piece aerial threat Denis Vavro

Man City v Copenhagen b et builder predictions

Julian Alvarez to score at any time

The City forward scored in last season's 5-0 home win over Copenhagen and has four goals in just 155 minutes of Champions League football this term

Under 2.5 cards

City have picked up only five bookings in seven Champions League games this season and just one card was shown in last week's wins over Luton and Manchester United

Rodri to have over 1.5 shots

The Spaniard scored in last season's Champions League final and has had 20 shots in his last eight home Premier League appearances

Pays out at 6-1 with Hills

Grab £40 in BetMGM free bets when you bet on Man City v Copenhagen

We’ve already mentioned that BetMGM are offering £40 in free bets when you bet on Man City v Copenhagen in the Champions League.

Here is how you can claim this BetMGM £40 free betting offer when you place a qualifying bet on Man City v Copenhagen

Head over to BetMGM through this link to sign up

through this link Click the sign-up button and follow the process to fill in your details

Place a £10 qualifying bet at minimum odds of 2.0 (EVS)

Once your qualifying bet settles, 4x £10 free bets will be automatically credited to your account

Note that your 4x £10 free bets apply to different markets, so ensure you read full T&Cs

BetMGM betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this BetMGM betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

The promotion from BetMGM gives you 4x £10 free bets to place across racing, football and other relevant markets. Some betting tokens are only applicable to certain sports, so it’s worth taking a minute to read through the T&Cs of this offer.

New customers only

Customers have seven days to place a qualifying bet to receive 4x Free Bets: 1x £10 Horseracing, 1x £10 bet builder, 1x £10 acca and 1x £10 football

Seven-day expiry

Exclusions apply

Stakes are not returned

Further T&Cs apply

18+ . For more info visit www.begambleaware.org

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.