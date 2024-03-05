Man City v Copenhagen predictions, odds and betting tips + get £40 in free bets from BetMGM
Free Champions League tips, best bets and predictions for Man City v Copenhagen. Plus a £40 BetMGM free bet offer
Where to watch Man City v Copenhagen
You can watch Man City v Copenhagen in the Champions League at 8pm on Wednesday March 6, live on TNT Sports 1
Match prediction & best bet
Manchester City to win to nil
2pts 4-5 general
Man City v Copenhagen odds
Man City 1-7
Copenhagen 18-1
Draw 17-2
Odds correct at time of publishing
Man City v Copenhagen team news
Man City
Josko Gvardiol returned to the squad at the weekend and could start at left-back. Jack Grealish is City's only injury absentee.
Copenhagen
Lukas Lerager, Theo Sander, Davit Khocholava and Viktor Claesson are sidelined and Emil Hojlund is a doubt. Top scorer Roony Bardghji has been omitted recently due to a contract dispute but he made a substitute appearance against Midtjylland on Friday.
Man City v Copenhagen predictions
Manchester City produced some stunning performances at the Etihad Stadium on their way to a maiden Champions League triumph last season and they should ease past Copenhagen in the home leg of their last-16 tie.
Goals from Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva and Phil Foden earned the European champions a 3-1 first-leg victory in Denmark and Copenhagen were thumped 5-0 on their 2022-23 group-stage visit to the Etihad.
The Danes were in good company as City went on to thrash RB Leipzig 7-0, Bayern Munich 3-0 and Real Madrid 4-0 in the home legs of their last-16, quarter-final and semi-final ties before a hard-fought 1-0 win over Inter in the final.
Home wins over ten-man Manchester United and Galatasaray helped Copenhagen qualify as runners-up to Bayern Munich in Group A but they are 100-1 to make the last eight after their home defeat to City.
Even scoring a goal at the Etihad may prove beyond the Danes, especially as Lukas Lerager, their top goalscorer in the Champions League, is injured and brilliant young Swedish forward Roony Bardghji has been out of favour due to a contract dispute.
Copenhagen have failed to score in five of their six away games in the group stage of the last two Champions League seasons, losing four of them.
They face a City side at full strength defensively after the return to fitness of Josko Gvardiol. Last season's treble winners have conceded only two goals in their last five Premier League matches and one of those was Marcus Rashford's stunning strike in Sunday's Manchester derby.
Rashford's effort was one of only three shots that Manchester United managed at the Etihad, where Phil Foden's brace and an injury-time goal from Erling Haaland completed a 3-1 comeback win for the Citizens.
They have won all seven of their Champions League matches this season and both teams have scored in six of those victories.
However, the Citizens let in only five goals in 13 matches en route to the trophy in 2022-23 and they should be backed to shut out a limited Copenhagen attacking unit.
The 3-1 lead from the first leg means City fans may not see a repeat of last term's 7-0 rout of Leipzig, who had held Pep Guardiola's men to a 1-1 draw in Germany.
With a colossal Premier League trip to title rivals Liverpool to come on Sunday, a solid, unflashy second-leg victory would do nicely for Guardiola, whose side have won 14 of their last 15 home games in Europe.
Key stat
Copenhagen have failed to score in five of their six away games in the Champions League proper
Probable teams
Man City (4-2-3-1): Ederson; Walker, Dias, Ake, Gvardiol; Kovacic, Rodri; Foden, Alvarez, Doku; Haaland
Subs: De Bruyne, Lewis, Akanji, Nunes, Silva, Stones, Bobb
Copenhagen (4-3-3): Grabara; Jelert, Vavro, McKenna, Diks; Goncalves, Falk, Mattsson; Elyounoussi, Larsson, Achouri
Subs: Sorensen, Meling, Clem, Bardghji, Cornelius, O Hojlund, E Hojlund
Inside info
Man City
Star man Rodri
Top scorer Erling Haaland
Penalty taker Erling Haaland
Card magnet Rodri
Assist ace Julian Alvarez
Set-piece aerial threat Erling Haaland
Copenhagen
Star man Diogo Goncalves
Top scorer Mohamed Elyounoussi
Penalty taker Diogo Goncalves
Card magnet Elias Achouri
Assist ace Elias Achouri
Set-piece aerial threat Denis Vavro
Man City v Copenhagen bet builder predictions
Julian Alvarez to score at any time
The City forward scored in last season's 5-0 home win over Copenhagen and has four goals in just 155 minutes of Champions League football this term
Under 2.5 cards
City have picked up only five bookings in seven Champions League games this season and just one card was shown in last week's wins over Luton and Manchester United
Rodri to have over 1.5 shots
The Spaniard scored in last season's Champions League final and has had 20 shots in his last eight home Premier League appearances
Pays out at 6-1 with Hills
Published on 5 March 2024inChampions League
Last updated 15:06, 5 March 2024
- Real Madrid v Leipzig predictions, odds and betting tips
- Real Sociedad v Paris Saint-Germain predictions, odds and betting tips
- Bayern Munich v Lazio predictions, odds and betting tips
- Porto v Arsenal predictions: Bukayo Saka anytime goalscorer + grab £30 in FREE BETS for the Champions League
- Champions League Tuesday Free Bets: Get £160 in betting offers for this week's round of 16 clashes
- Get a £1 free bet for each race during the Cheltenham Festival: Unibet sign-up offer
- Cheltenham betting offer: get £20 in free bets with Paddy Power for the Cheltenham Festival
- Get £70 in free bets with Paddy Power, Betfair and Sky Bet for the Cheltenham Festival
- Cheltenham Festival William Hill betting offer: bet £10 and get £60 in free bets + £5 for Day 1's races
