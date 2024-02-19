Inter v Atletico Madrid predictions, odds and betting tips + get £40 in free bets from BetMGM

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Where to watch Inter v Atletico Madrid

You can watch Inter v Atletico Madrid in the Champions League at 8pm on Tuesday, February 20, live on TNT Sport 1

Match prediction & best bet

Inter to win to nil

2pts 9-5 BoyleSports

Inter v Atletico Madrid odds

Inter 4-5

Atletico Madrid 4-1

Draw 13-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Inter v Atletico Madrid team news

Inter

Wing-backs Matteo Darmian and Federico Dimarco should return to the starting line-up and Francesco Acerbi is expected to be fit. Veteran Juan Cuadrado is sidelined after surgery.

Atletico Madrid

Striker Alvaro Morata has returned to light training after a knee injury but Memphis Depay is likely to partner Antoine Griezmann in attack. Thomas Lemar, Cesar Azpilicueta and Gabriel Paulista are injured.

Inter v Atletico Madrid predictions

Inter kept five clean sheets in six knockout games on their way to last season's Champions League final against Manchester City and they could prove hard to break down in the home leg of their last-16 tie against Atletico Madrid.

The Nerazzurri gave City a real scare before going down 1-0 in Istanbul and Simone Inzaghi's men have kicked on impressively this term.

Inter are nine points clear at the top of Serie A, with a game in hand on second-placed Juventus, and they resume their Champions League campaign on an eight-match winning streak in all competitions.

Defenders Matteo Darmian, Federico Dimarco and Francesco Acerbi should return to the starting 11 so the hosts are virtually at full strength at San Siro.

Inter have kept clean sheets in five of their last six wins, including clashes with Juve and Napoli, and they can shut out Atletico, who have claimed only four of their 16 La Liga victories away from home this season.

Atleti's attacking unit has to be respected and club-record goalscorer Antoine Griezmann set to lead the line alongside Memphis Depay as Spain captain Alvaro Morata is struggling with a knee injury.

However, they have taken just two points from seven away games against top-half teams in La Liga and lost 1-0 at lowly Sevilla on their last road trip.

Diego Simeone's side won only one of their last six Champions League away games, beating Feyenoord in November after draws at Lazio and Celtic and defeats to Porto, Club Brugge and Bayer Leverkusen, and they face a tough trip to Milan.

Key stat

Inter have won five of their last six matches to nil

Probable teams

Inter (3-5-2): Sommer; Pavard, Acerbi, Bastoni; Darmian, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Thuram, Martinez

Subs: De Vrij, Dumfries, Augusto, Frattesi, Klaassen, Arnautovic, Sanchez

Atletico Madrid (3-5-2): Oblak; Savic, Witsel, Hermoso; Llorente, Barrios, De Paul, Koke, Lino; Griezmann, Depay

Subs: Gimenez, Molina, Reinildo, Morata, Correa, Riquelme, Vermeeren

Inside info

Inter

Star man Lautaro Martinez

Top scorer Lautaro Martinez

Penalty taker Hakan Calhanoglu

Card magnet Hakan Calhanoglu

Assist ace Marcus Thuram

Set-piece aerial threat Francesco Acerbi

Atletico Madrid

Star man Antoine Griezmann

Top scorer Antoine Griezmann

Penalty taker Antoine Griezmann

Card magnet Mario Hermoso

Assist ace Rodrigo De Paul

Set-piece aerial threat Mario Hermoso

