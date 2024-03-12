Borussia Dortmund v PSV predictions, odds and betting tips: bet £10 and get £50 in Betfred bonuses

Betfred are offering £50 in bonuses when new customers bet £10 on Borussia Dortmund v PSV.

We’ve included further instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch Borussia Dortmund v PSV

You can watch Borussia Dortmund v PSV in the Champions League at 8pm on Wednesday, March 13, live on TNT Sports 2

Match prediction & best bet

Donyell Malen to be first goalscorer

1pt each-way 15-2 bet365

You can bet on Borussia Dortmund v PSV here and get £50 in Betfred bonuses including £40 in free bets

Borussia Dortmund v PSV odds

Borussia Dortmund 11-10

PSV 23-10

Draw 14-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Borussia Dortmund v PSV team news

Borussia Dortmund

Forwards Sebastian Haller and Samuel Bamba are injured and set to miss out but midfielder Felix Nmecha is back in contention. Centre-back Nico Schlotterbeck is suspended after his yellow card in the first leg so Mats Hummels should partner Niklas Sule.

PSV

Joey Veerman and Ismael Saibari are doubts after missing the weekend win over Go Ahead Eagles. Noa Lang is out.

Borussia Dortmund v PSV predictions

Borussia Dortmund finished top of a brutal Champions League group featuring Paris St-Germain, Milan and Newcastle and they are expected to seal a place in the quarter-finals by knocking out PSV Eindhoven at the Westfalenstadion.

BVB can take nothing for granted after a 1-1 draw in the away leg, where Donyell Malen gave them an early lead against his former club before prolific PSV striker Luuk de Jong equalised from the penalty spot.

PSV are running away with the Eredivisie title, having won 22 of their first 25 games and scored 80 goals, and that attacking threat gives them hope for their trip to Dortmund.

The hosts are missing suspended centre-back Nico Schlotterbeck but PSV's defence is hard to trust, having kept only one clean sheet in 11 games in the qualifying and group stages of this season's Champions League.

Their away results include a 2-2 qualifying draw with Rangers at Ibrox, a 4-0 defeat at Arsenal and a crucial 3-2 win at Sevilla but the visitors may struggle to keep PSV old boy Malen quiet again.

The Netherlands winger had four of Dortmund's five shots on target in the first leg and has been in red-hot scoring form recently, finding the net seven times in his last seven appearances in all competitions.

Six of those goals have come in the first half – five of them in the first 25 minutes – so Malen is an attractive each-way bet to open the scoring in what promises to be an entertaining second leg in Germany.

Key stat

Five of PSV's last six Champions League away matches have featured over 3.5 goals

Probable teams

Borussia Dortmund (4-2-3-1): Kobel; Ryerson, Hummels, Sule, Maatsen; Sabitzer, Can; Malen, Brandt, Adeyemi; Fullkrug

Subs: Nmecha, Sancho, Ozcan, Bensebaini, Reus, Moukoko, Bynoe-Gittens

PSV (4-3-3): Benitez; Teze, Ramalho, Boscagli, Dest; Schouten, Til, Junior; Bakayoko, De Jong, Lozano

Subs: Tillman, Obispo, Veerman, Pepi, Babadi, Bella-Kotchap, Van Aanholt

Inside info

Borussia Dortmund

Star man Donyell Malen

Top scorer Niclas Fullkrug

Penalty taker Niclas Fullkrug

Card magnet Mats Hummels

Assist ace Julian Brandt

Set-piece aerial threat Niklas Sule

PSV

Star man Johan Bakayoko

Top scorer Luuk de Jong

Penalty taker Luuk de Jong

Card magnet Hirving Lozano

Assist ace Johan Bakayoko

Set-piece aerial threat Luuk de Jong

Borussia Dortmund v PSV b et builder predictions

Over 2.5 goals

PSV conceded seven times in their three away group games and Dortmund's last three home matches have featured 12 goals

Julian Brandt to score or assist

The BVB winger has 15 goal contributions in 20 league starts this season and scored in the home win over Newcastle in Group F

Ian Maatsen to be shown a card

Dortmund's left-back was booked in the first leg and has picked up three yellow cards in nine Bundesliga outings since arriving on loan from Chelsea

Pays out at 10-1 with Hills

Grab £50 in Betfred bonuses when you bet £10 on Borussia Dortmund v PSV

We’ve already mentioned that Betfred are offering £50 in bonuses when you bet £10 throughout the duration of the Cheltenham Festival.

Here is how you can claim this £50 Betfred bonuses offer when you place a qualifying bet on football or horseracing.

Head over to Betfred through this link to sign up using code CHELT50

through this link Click the sign-up button and follow the process to fill in your details

Place a £10 qualifying sports bet at minimum odds of 2.0 (EVS)

You will receive £50 in bonuses within ten hours of your qualifying bet being settled

Free bets can be used as followed: £20 on horseracing; £20 to use on football accumulators (4+ selections); £10 in free spins at Betfred Games.

Betfred betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this Betfred betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player. This promotion gives you £30 in free sports bets and £10 in free spins. T&Cs apply, including the following:

New UK customers.

Valid from 09:00 UK Time on March 8 until 17:30 UK Time on March 15, 2024

Register using promo code CHELT50

Place a bet of £10 or more on any qualifying sportsbook markets at odds of Evens (1-1/2.0) or greater.

Bets must settle before 23:59 UK Time on March 15, 2024

Get £50 in bonuses (£20 on horseracing, £20 on football, £10 in free spins at Betfred Games) within ten hours of bet settlement

Bonuses expire seven days after issue

Minimum odds, eligibility & payment exclusions apply

Visit Betfred for further T&Cs

Betfred 18+ . For more info visit www.begambleaware.org

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.