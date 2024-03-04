Bayern Munich v Lazio predictions, odds and betting tips + get £40 in free bets from BetMGM
Where to watch Bayern Munich v Lazio
You can watch Bayern Munich v Lazio in the Champions League at 8pm on Tuesday March 5, live on TNT Sports 1
Match prediction & best bet
Jamal Musiala to score at any time
2pts 9-4 general
Bayern Munich v Lazio odds
Bayern Munich 2-7
Lazio 11-1
Draw 6-1
Odds correct at time of publishing
Bayern Munich v Lazio team news
Bayern Munich
Dayot Upamecano is suspended after being sent off in the first leg but fellow centre-back Matthijs de Ligt returns from a domestic ban. Leroy Sane and Serge Gnabry are doubts and Bayern are missing the injured Bouna Sarr, Kingsley Coman, Noussair Mazraoui and Sacha Boey.
Lazio
Nicolo Rovella and Patric are doubts for the visitors but fit-again winger Mattia Zaccagni should start in the front three.
Bayern Munich v Lazio predictions
Harry Kane has taken the Bundesliga by storm, scoring 27 goals in 24 matches, but even with that impressive tally he looks set to miss out on winning the title in his first season at Bayern Munich.
Bayern are ten points behind Bayer Leverkusen with ten matches remaining so winning the Champions League is the primary objective for Thomas Tuchel's side.
While they may struggle to overhaul Leverkusen, a 1-0 first-leg deficit in the Champions League last-16 tie against Lazio looks more surmountable.
Friday's 2-2 draw at Freiburg extended Bayern's lean run to one win in five matches and they failed to register a shot on target in the first leg in Rome, where Lazio's Ciro Immobile converted a 69th-minute penalty.
Bayern's troubled start to 2024 led to the confirmation that Tuchel will leave the club at the end of the season but Lazio's form has also been patchy.
The glow of establishing a first-leg advantage against Bayern did not last long as Maurizio Sarri's men lost three of their four subsequent matches in Serie A.
They let slip 1-0 leads in 2-1 defeats to Bologna and Fiorentina before a 1-0 home reverse against Milan on Friday, when Lazio's Luca Pellegrini was sent off in the 57th minute and his teammates Adam Marusic and Matteo Guendouzi were dismissed in injury-time.
Sarri's players will need to show more discipline if they are to progress to the quarter-finals and they are around 2-1 to qualify despite winning the home leg.
Kane poses the obvious threat to the visitors but Jamal Musiala looks a tempting anytime-goalscorer bet against a Lazio side who scraped a 2-1 win at Celtic before losing 3-1 to Feyenoord and 2-0 to Atletico Madrid in three away group matches.
Musiala has scored seven goals in 16 Bundesliga starts this season, racking up 16 shots at goal in his last three league outings, as well as four in the first leg against Lazio.
Key stat
Lazio have lost three of their four Serie A games since their first-leg win over Bayern Munich
Probable teams
Bayern Munich (4-2-3-1): Neuer; Kimmich, De Ligt, Min-Jae Kim, Davies; Pavlovic, Goretzka; Tel, Muller, Musiala; Kane
Subs: Guerreiro, Sane, Gnabry, Choupo-Moting, Schmitt, Dier, Laimer
Lazio (4-3-3): Provedel; Marusic, Gila, Romagnoli, Hysaj; Guendouzi, Cataldi, Alberto; Anderson, Immobile, Zaccagni
Subs: Isaksen, Pedro, Kamada, Lazzari, Castellanos, Casale, Napolitano
Inside info
Bayern Munich
Star man Harry Kane
Top scorer Harry Kane
Penalty taker Harry Kane
Card magnet Aleksandar Pavlovic
Assist ace Thomas Muller
Set-piece aerial threat Harry Kane
Lazio
Star man Luis Alberto
Top scorer Ciro Immobile
Penalty taker Ciro Immobile
Card magnet Danilo Cataldi
Assist ace Felipe Anderson
Set-piece aerial threat Ciro Immobile
Published on 4 March 2024inChampions League
Last updated 16:37, 4 March 2024
