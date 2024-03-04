Bayern Munich v Lazio predictions, odds and betting tips + get £40 in free bets from BetMGM

BetMGM are offering £40 in free bets when you bet onBayern Munich v Lazio. You can grab your free bets here .

Where to watch Bayern Munich v Lazio

You can watch Bayern Munich v Lazio in the Champions League at 8pm on Tuesday March 5, live on TNT Sports 1

Match prediction & best bet

Jamal Musiala to score at any time

2pts 9-4 general

Bayern Munich v Lazio odds

Bayern Munich 2-7

Lazio 11-1

Draw 6-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

Bayern Munich v Lazio team news

Bayern Munich

Dayot Upamecano is suspended after being sent off in the first leg but fellow centre-back Matthijs de Ligt returns from a domestic ban. Leroy Sane and Serge Gnabry are doubts and Bayern are missing the injured Bouna Sarr, Kingsley Coman, Noussair Mazraoui and Sacha Boey.

Lazio

Nicolo Rovella and Patric are doubts for the visitors but fit-again winger Mattia Zaccagni should start in the front three.

Bayern Munich v Lazio predictions

Harry Kane has taken the Bundesliga by storm, scoring 27 goals in 24 matches, but even with that impressive tally he looks set to miss out on winning the title in his first season at Bayern Munich.

Bayern are ten points behind Bayer Leverkusen with ten matches remaining so winning the Champions League is the primary objective for Thomas Tuchel's side.

While they may struggle to overhaul Leverkusen, a 1-0 first-leg deficit in the Champions League last-16 tie against Lazio looks more surmountable.

Friday's 2-2 draw at Freiburg extended Bayern's lean run to one win in five matches and they failed to register a shot on target in the first leg in Rome, where Lazio's Ciro Immobile converted a 69th-minute penalty.

Bayern's troubled start to 2024 led to the confirmation that Tuchel will leave the club at the end of the season but Lazio's form has also been patchy.

The glow of establishing a first-leg advantage against Bayern did not last long as Maurizio Sarri's men lost three of their four subsequent matches in Serie A.

They let slip 1-0 leads in 2-1 defeats to Bologna and Fiorentina before a 1-0 home reverse against Milan on Friday, when Lazio's Luca Pellegrini was sent off in the 57th minute and his teammates Adam Marusic and Matteo Guendouzi were dismissed in injury-time.

Sarri's players will need to show more discipline if they are to progress to the quarter-finals and they are around 2-1 to qualify despite winning the home leg.

Kane poses the obvious threat to the visitors but Jamal Musiala looks a tempting anytime-goalscorer bet against a Lazio side who scraped a 2-1 win at Celtic before losing 3-1 to Feyenoord and 2-0 to Atletico Madrid in three away group matches.

Musiala has scored seven goals in 16 Bundesliga starts this season, racking up 16 shots at goal in his last three league outings, as well as four in the first leg against Lazio.

Key stat

Lazio have lost three of their four Serie A games since their first-leg win over Bayern Munich

Probable teams

Bayern Munich (4-2-3-1): Neuer; Kimmich, De Ligt, Min-Jae Kim, Davies; Pavlovic, Goretzka; Tel, Muller, Musiala; Kane

Subs: Guerreiro, Sane, Gnabry, Choupo-Moting, Schmitt, Dier, Laimer

Lazio (4-3-3): Provedel; Marusic, Gila, Romagnoli, Hysaj; Guendouzi, Cataldi, Alberto; Anderson, Immobile, Zaccagni

Subs: Isaksen, Pedro, Kamada, Lazzari, Castellanos, Casale, Napolitano

Inside info

Bayern Munich

Star man Harry Kane

Top scorer Harry Kane

Penalty taker Harry Kane

Card magnet Aleksandar Pavlovic

Assist ace Thomas Muller

Set-piece aerial threat Harry Kane

Lazio

Star man Luis Alberto

Top scorer Ciro Immobile

Penalty taker Ciro Immobile

Card magnet Danilo Cataldi

Assist ace Felipe Anderson

Set-piece aerial threat Ciro Immobile

