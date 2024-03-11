Barcelona v Napoli predictions, odds and betting tips: bet £10 and get £50 in Betfred bonuses

Betfred are offering £50 in bonuses when new customers bet £10 on Barcelona v Napoli.

Where to watch Barcelona v Napoli

You can watch Barcelona v Napoli in the Champions League at 8pm on Tuesday, March 12, live on TNT Sports 2

Match prediction & best bet

Ilkay Gundogan to score or assist a goal

2pts 11-5 Betfair, Paddy Power

Barcelona v Napoli odds

Barcelona 20-23

Napoli 3-1

Draw 14-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Barcelona v Napoli team news

Barcelona

Centre-back Ronald Araujo is available after suspension but Marcos Alonso, Ferran Torres and Raphinha are doubts. Frenkie De Jong and Pedri have joined Alejandro Balde and Gavi on the sidelines.

Napoli

Leo Ostigard could start in defence if Amir Rrahmani is not passed fit. Jens Cajuste and Cyril Ngonge are unlikely to feature and Piotr Zielinski is not in the Champions League squad.

Barcelona v Napoli predictions

Napoli sacked manager Walter Mazzarri just a couple of days before the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against Barcelona in which ace strikers Robert Lewandowski and Victor Osimhen showed their class in a 1-1 draw.

A slick finish from Lewandowski gave Barca a second-half lead in Naples before Osimhen equalised impressively with his side's only shot on target.

Napoli's interim boss Francesco Calzona has picked up eight points from his first four Serie A matches in charge, including a 6-1 thumping of Sassuolo and a 2-1 home win over Juventus.

The champions had been averaging just 1.5 points per game under Mazzarri and his predecessor Rudi Garcia but their chances of upsetting Barca at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys may be boosted by the hosts' injury problems.

Pedri and Frenkie de Jong have joined long-term absentee Gavi on the sidelines, leaving manager Xavi with a severely depleted midfield.

Barca have kept three straight clean sheets in La Liga since the first leg, beating Getafe 4-0 and Mallorca 1-0 at home either side of a goalless draw at Athletic Bilbao.

But they look short enough in the match betting given their injury woes and Napoli's upturn in form so the best bet could be for Barcelona midfielder Ilkay Gudogan to score or assist a goal.

A European champion with Manchester City last season, Gundogan has 11 goal contributions in La Liga this season, as well as three assists in six Champions League starts, and he had four shots, two of which were on target, in the first leg.

Key stat

Both teams have scored in seven of Napoli's last eight matches in all competitions

Probable teams

Barcelona (4-3-3): Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Martinez, Cancelo; Gundogan, Christensen, Lopez; Yamal, Lewandowski, Felix

Subs: Romeu, Cubarsi, Casado, Pena, Roque, Roberto, Guiu

Napoli (4-3-3): Meret; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Jesus, Olivera; Anguissa, Lobotka, Traore; Politano, Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia

Subs: Ostigard, Raspadori, Simeone, Lindstrom, Rui, Dendoncker, Natan

Inside info

Barcelona

Star man Ilkay Gundogan

Top scorer Robert Lewandowski

Penalty taker Robert Lewandowski

Card magnet Ronald Araujo

Assist ace Ilkay Gundogan

Set-piece aerial threat Ronald Araujo

Napoli

Star man Kvicha Kvaratskhelia

Top scorer Victor Osimhen

Penalty taker Victor Osimhen

Card magnet Juan Jesus

Assist ace Matteo Politano

Set-piece aerial threat Amir Rrahmani

