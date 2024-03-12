Atletico Madrid v Inter predictions, odds and betting tips: bet £10 on Cheltenham to get £40 in free bets
Free Champions League tips, best bets and predictions for Atletico Madrid v Inter. Plus bet £10 on Cheltenham and get £40 in free football bets
Paddy Power are offering £40 in free football and racing bets when you bet £10 on the 2024 Cheltenham Festival
New customers can get their free bets here. We’ve included instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.
Where to watch Atletico Madrid v Inter
You can watch Atletico Madrid v Inter in the Champions League round of 16, second leg at 8pm on Wednesday, March 13, live on TNT Sports 1.
Match prediction & best bet
Inter draw no bet
1pt 3-4 BoyleSports
Bet £10 on the Cheltenham Festival with Paddy Power and get £40 in racing and football free bets
Atletico Madrid v Inter odds
Atletico Madrid 2-1
Inter 6-4
Draw 23-10
Odds correct at time of publishing
Atletico Madrid v Inter team news
Atletico Madrid
Antoine Griezmann and Jose Gimenez are doubts having not featured since the first leg. Thomas Lemar, Cesar Azpilicueta and Vitolo are unavailable.
Inter
Carlos Augusto was substituted at the weekend and is set to miss out alongside Juan Cuadrado and Stefano Sensi.
Atletico Madrid v Inter predictions
Inter surpassed expectations by reaching the 2023 Champions League final but they are widely seen as a genuine contenders for the trophy this season and can sail through to the last eight by beating Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.
The tie is finely balanced after Inter's 1-0 first leg success, which was scant reward for their domination of the contest.
Atletico attempted to park the bus at San Siro and rode their luck until the 79th minute when Inter substitute Marko Arnautovic popped up with a smart finish from a tight angle.
Losing the first leg 1-0 is far from a disaster, especially now that the away goals rule no longer applies, but Atletico are still facing a tough task.
Inter hold a 16-point advantage over second-placed Milan in the Serie A title race and they have not lost an away game all season. However, they will still have a healthy respect for Atletico, who are notoriously strong on home soil.
Atleti have the best home record in La Liga with 40 points accrued from a possible 42, although their fortress was breached last month when Athletic Bilbao beat them 1-0 in a Copa del Rey clash.
Diego Simeone's side bowed out of the Copa del Rey by losing the second leg 3-0 and their poor recent run continued on Saturday with a 2-0 La Liga loss away to lowly Cadiz.
The Champions League offers Atletico a last chance of silverware but their confidence may be fragile after recent results and any weaknesses could be exploited by Inter, who look the likelier second-leg winners.
Key stat
Inter have won their last 13 matches
Probable teams
Atletico Madrid (3-5-2): Oblak; Witsel, Gabriel, Hermoso; Molina, De Paul, Koke, Saul, Samuel Lino; Morata, Depay.
Subs: Llorente, Correa, Riquelme, Vermeeren, El Jebari, Savic, Reinildo, Griezmann, Gimenez.
Inter (3-5-2): Sommer; Pavard, De Vrij, Bastoni; Darmian, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Thuram, Martinez.
Subs: Dumfries, Frattesi, Sanchez, Bisseck, Acerbi, Asslani, Klaassen, Buchanan, Stankovic.
Inside info
Atletico Madrid
Star man Alvaro Morata
Top scorer Alvaro Morata
Penalty taker Antoine Griezmann
Card magnet Mario Hermoso
Assist ace Saul Niguez
Set-piece aerial threat Gabriel
Inter
Star man Lautaro Martinez
Top scorer Lautaro Martinez
Penalty taker Hakan Calhanoglu
Card magnet Alessandro Bastoni
Assist ace Henrikh Mkhitaryan
Set-piece aerial threat Stefan de Vrij
Atletico Madrid v Inter bet builder predictions
Inter to win
Inter are on a 13-game winning streak and are playing well enough to inflict Atletico Madrid's second home loss of the campaign.
Under 2.5 goals
Five of Inter's seven Champions League games have generated under three goals and the low-scoring trend looks set to continue.
Lautaro Martinez to score any time
Martinez has racked up 26 goals in all competitions and looks a likely scorer in the Spanish capital.
Pays out at 9-1 with Paddy Power
Get £40 in Paddy Power free bets for the Champions League and the Cheltenham Festival
We’ve already mentioned that Paddy Power are offering £40 in free bets when new customers stake £10 on the 2024 Cheltenham Festival.
You can follow these simple steps outlined below to grab £40 in free bets to place on either the Champions League or the Cheltenham Festival.
- Head over to Paddy Power through this link and click the 'Sign Up' button on their homepage
- Create your username and password and Open a new account using promo code YHRCGO
- Place a £10 sportsbook bet on any Cheltenham 2024 race at minimum odds 1-2 (1.5)
- Once your qualifying bet has settled you will be awarded a total of £40 in sports free bets
Paddy Power Cheltenham Festival betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions
It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this Paddy Power betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.
- New customers only. Available to residents of UK or Ireland
- Open a new account using promo code YHRCGO
- Place a £10 sportsbook bet on any Cheltenham Festival race at minimum odds 1-2 (1.5) to get £40 in free bets
- SMS verification required
- Free bets awarded on qualifying bet settlement and can be used on any Cheltenham race or Uefa Champions League match
- Only deposits via Cards & Apple Pay will qualify.
- Visit Paddy Power for more T&Cs
- Please Gamble Responsibly
- 18+. For more info visit www.begambleaware.org
Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
Published on 12 March 2024inChampions League
Last updated 13:50, 12 March 2024
- El Fabiolo 50-1 to win the Champion Chase on Wednesday: Paddy Power Cheltenham Festival Free Bets
- Extra places & best each-way terms for every race on Wednesday: Cheltenham Festival day two betting guide
- Grab £40 in free bets for Cheltenham day two with Sky Bet: festival betting offer
- Cheltenham Festival free bets: grab £750+ in free bets for tomorrow's races
- £40 in free bets for Cheltenham Wednesday with Betfair + 5-1 day two acca tips
- El Fabiolo 50-1 to win the Champion Chase on Wednesday: Paddy Power Cheltenham Festival Free Bets
- Extra places & best each-way terms for every race on Wednesday: Cheltenham Festival day two betting guide
- Grab £40 in free bets for Cheltenham day two with Sky Bet: festival betting offer
- Cheltenham Festival free bets: grab £750+ in free bets for tomorrow's races
- £40 in free bets for Cheltenham Wednesday with Betfair + 5-1 day two acca tips