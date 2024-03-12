Atletico Madrid v Inter predictions, odds and betting tips: bet £10 on Cheltenham to get £40 in free bets

Paddy Power are offering £40 in free football and racing bets when you bet £10 on the 2024 Cheltenham Festival

New customers can get their free bets here . We’ve included instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch Atletico Madrid v Inter

You can watch Atletico Madrid v Inter in the Champions League round of 16, second leg at 8pm on Wednesday, March 13, live on TNT Sports 1.

Match prediction & best bet

Inter draw no bet

1pt 3-4 BoyleSports

Bet £10 on the Cheltenham Festival with Paddy Power and get £40 in racing and football free bets

Atletico Madrid v Inter odds

Atletico Madrid 2-1

Inter 6-4

Draw 23-10

Odds correct at time of publishing

Atletico Madrid v Inter team news

Atletico Madrid

Antoine Griezmann and Jose Gimenez are doubts having not featured since the first leg. Thomas Lemar, Cesar Azpilicueta and Vitolo are unavailable.

Inter

Carlos Augusto was substituted at the weekend and is set to miss out alongside Juan Cuadrado and Stefano Sensi.

Atletico Madrid v Inter predictions

Inter surpassed expectations by reaching the 2023 Champions League final but they are widely seen as a genuine contenders for the trophy this season and can sail through to the last eight by beating Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

The tie is finely balanced after Inter's 1-0 first leg success, which was scant reward for their domination of the contest.

Atletico attempted to park the bus at San Siro and rode their luck until the 79th minute when Inter substitute Marko Arnautovic popped up with a smart finish from a tight angle.

Losing the first leg 1-0 is far from a disaster, especially now that the away goals rule no longer applies, but Atletico are still facing a tough task.

Inter hold a 16-point advantage over second-placed Milan in the Serie A title race and they have not lost an away game all season. However, they will still have a healthy respect for Atletico, who are notoriously strong on home soil.

Atleti have the best home record in La Liga with 40 points accrued from a possible 42, although their fortress was breached last month when Athletic Bilbao beat them 1-0 in a Copa del Rey clash.

Diego Simeone's side bowed out of the Copa del Rey by losing the second leg 3-0 and their poor recent run continued on Saturday with a 2-0 La Liga loss away to lowly Cadiz.

The Champions League offers Atletico a last chance of silverware but their confidence may be fragile after recent results and any weaknesses could be exploited by Inter, who look the likelier second-leg winners.

Key stat

Inter have won their last 13 matches

Probable teams

Atletico Madrid (3-5-2): Oblak; Witsel, Gabriel, Hermoso; Molina, De Paul, Koke, Saul, Samuel Lino; Morata, Depay.

Subs: Llorente, Correa, Riquelme, Vermeeren, El Jebari, Savic, Reinildo, Griezmann, Gimenez.

Inter (3-5-2): Sommer; Pavard, De Vrij, Bastoni; Darmian, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Thuram, Martinez.

Subs: Dumfries, Frattesi, Sanchez, Bisseck, Acerbi, Asslani, Klaassen, Buchanan, Stankovic.

Inside info

Atletico Madrid

Star man Alvaro Morata

Top scorer Alvaro Morata

Penalty taker Antoine Griezmann

Card magnet Mario Hermoso

Assist ace Saul Niguez

Set-piece aerial threat Gabriel

Inter

Star man Lautaro Martinez

Top scorer Lautaro Martinez

Penalty taker Hakan Calhanoglu

Card magnet Alessandro Bastoni

Assist ace Henrikh Mkhitaryan

Set-piece aerial threat Stefan de Vrij

Atletico Madrid v Inter b et builder predictions

Inter to win

Inter are on a 13-game winning streak and are playing well enough to inflict Atletico Madrid's second home loss of the campaign.

Under 2.5 goals

Five of Inter's seven Champions League games have generated under three goals and the low-scoring trend looks set to continue.

Lautaro Martinez to score any time

Martinez has racked up 26 goals in all competitions and looks a likely scorer in the Spanish capital.

Pays out at 9-1 with Paddy Power

Get £40 in Paddy Power free bets for the Champions League and the Cheltenham Festival

We’ve already mentioned that Paddy Power are offering £40 in free bets when new customers stake £10 on the 2024 Cheltenham Festival.

You can follow these simple steps outlined below to grab £40 in free bets to place on either the Champions League or the Cheltenham Festival.

Head over to Paddy Power through this link and click the 'Sign Up' button on their homepage Create your username and password and Open a new account using promo code YHRCGO Place a £10 sportsbook bet on any Cheltenham 2024 race at minimum odds 1-2 (1.5) Once your qualifying bet has settled you will be awarded a total of £40 in sports free bets

Paddy Power Cheltenham Festival betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this Paddy Power betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

New customers only. Available to residents of UK or Ireland

Open a new account using promo code YHRCGO

Place a £10 sportsbook bet on any Cheltenham Festival race at minimum odds 1-2 (1.5) to get £40 in free bets

SMS verification required

Free bets awarded on qualifying bet settlement and can be used on any Cheltenham race or Uefa Champions League match

Only deposits via Cards & Apple Pay will qualify.

Visit Paddy Power for more T&Cs

Paddy Power Please Gamble Responsibly

18+ . For more info visit www.begambleaware.org

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.