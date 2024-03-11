Arsenal v Porto predictions, odds and betting tips: bet £10 on Cheltenham to get £40 in free bets

Paddy Power are offering £40 in free football and racing bets when you bet £10 on the 2024 Cheltenham Festival

New customers can get their free bets here . We’ve included instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch Arsenal v Porto

You can watch Arsenal v Porto in the Champions League at 8pm on Tuesday, March 12th, live on TNT Sports 1.

Match prediction & best bet

Arsenal and over 2.5 goals

1pt 3-4 BoyleSports, Coral

Bet £10 on the Cheltenham Festival with Paddy Power and get £40 in racing and football free bets

Arsenal v Porto odds

Arsenal 2-9

Porto 13-1

Draw 11-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

Arsenal v Porto team news

Arsenal

Gabriel Martinelli and Takehiro Tomiyasu are doubts but David Raya should return after he was ineligible to face his parent club, Brentford, on Saturday.

Porto

Defenders Zaidu Sanusi and Ivan Marcano are long-term absentees. Gabriel Veron is set to miss out but Mehdi Taremi is available.

Arsenal v Porto predictions

Arsenal need to overcome a first-leg deficit to reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League but one thing the Gunners have not been short of lately is goals and they can fire their way to victory against Porto.

A stunning injury-time strike from Galeno secured Porto a 1-0 first leg success at home, and his goal was bolt from blue towards the end of a tactical game which had seemed to be meandering towards a goalless draw.

There was a lack of risk-taking from both teams and a strangely subdued Arsenal failed to register a shot on target in a Champions League fixture for the first time since 2011.

Arsenal were clearly frustrated after the final whistle but they still have plenty of time to turn the tie around.

They were outstanding in their group stage home matches, scoring 12 goals and conceding none, and are sure to be under instructions to push higher up the pitch and ensure that Porto are given a much sterner examination.

There are risks attached to playing on the front foot and Porto's challenge is to try to take advantage of the spaces left behind.

The visitors are dangerous on the counter-attack and possess two major threats in Evanilson and Galeno, who have contributed four and five of their 16 Champions League goals.

It would not be a major surprise if Porto found the net for a sixth successive Champions League game, but that might not be enough to see them through to the quarter-finals for the first time since 2021.

There has been a lot of talk about Arsenal needing to sign a top class centre-forward, but they are the Premier League's top scorers with 70 goals in 28 games.

Mikel Arteta could be denied the opportunity to select his first-choice front three as Gabriel Martinelli is nursing a foot injury, but Bukayo Saka is full of confidence having notched seven goals in his last eight games and Kai Havertz has shown his quality with a goal in each of his last four league appearances.

Gabriel Jesus could also have a say after making his latest comeback from injury with back-to-back substitute appearances and there should be enough in Arsenal's locker to expose a suspect Porto defence.

Porto have kept things tight in the Portuguese top flight, conceding only 17 goals, but their defensive work has been nowhere near as efficient on the European stage.

They kept only one clean sheet in the Champions League group stage and are likely to buckle under the weight of pressure from an inevitable Arsenal onslaught.

Key stat

Arsenal's last eight wins have featured at least three goals

Probable teams

Arsenal (4-3-3): Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior; Odegaard, Jorginho, Rice; Saka, Havertz, Jesus.

Subs: Ramsdale, Zinchenko, Trossard, Partey, Nelson, Smith Rowe, Nketiah, Cedric, Vieira.

Porto (4-2-3-1): Costa; Joao Mario, K Pepe, Otavio, Wendell; Varela, Gonzalez; Conceicao, E Pepe, Galeno; Evanilson.

Subs: Eustaquio, Jaime, Borges, Martinez, Taremi, Cardoso, Grujic, Sanchez, Ramos.

Inside info

Arsenal

Star man Bukayo Saka

Top scorer Bukayo Saka

Penalty taker Bukayo Saka

Card magnet Kai Havertz

Assist ace Bukayo Saka

Set-piece aerial threat Gabriel

Porto

Star man Evanilson

Top scorer Evanilson

Penalty taker Evanilson

Card magnet Francisco Conceicao

Assist ace Galeno

Set-piece aerial threat K Pepe

Arsenal v Porto b et builder predictions

Arsenal to qualify

Arsenal have won five of their last seven matches by more than one goal and they can see off Porto at the Emirates.

Both teams to score

Porto are likely to struggle defensively but they can cause a few problems on the break and might get on the scoresheet.

Kai Havertz to score any time

The German has netted in four of his last five appearances and looks likely to add to his tally.

Pays out at 5-1 with Paddy Power

Get £40 in Paddy Power free bets for the Champions League and the Cheltenham Festival

We’ve already mentioned that Paddy Power are offering £40 in free bets when new customers stake £10 on the 2024 Cheltenham Festival.

You can follow these simple steps outlined below to grab £40 in free bets to place on either the Champions League or the Cheltenham Festival.

Head over to Paddy Power through this link and click the 'Sign Up' button on their homepage Create your username and password and Open a new account using promo code YHRCGO Place a £10 sportsbook bet on any Cheltenham 2024 race at minimum odds 1-2 (1.5) Once your qualifying bet has settled you will be awarded a total of £40 in sports free bets

Paddy Power Cheltenham Festival betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this Paddy Power betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

New customers only. Available to residents of UK or Ireland

Open a new account using promo code YHRCGO

Place a £10 sportsbook bet on any Cheltenham Festival race at minimum odds 1-2 (1.5) to get £40 in free bets

SMS verification required

Free bets awarded on qualifying bet settlement and can be used on any Cheltenham race or Uefa Champions League match

Only deposits via Cards & Apple Pay will qualify.

Visit Paddy Power for more T&Cs

Paddy Power Please Gamble Responsibly

18+ . For more info visit www.begambleaware.org

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.