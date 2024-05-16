Football accumulator tips for Friday May 17: Back our 12-1 acca plus get £50 in bonuses with Betfred

A key weekend for leagues across the continent gets underway with a busy Friday, featuring matches in the Scottish Premiership playoffs and Serie A. Our Friday fourfold pays out at 12-1 with Betfred.



Accumulator tips and predictions for Friday

Racing Post football expert Liam Flin has picked:

Fiorentina to beat Napoli

Raith to beat Partick

West Brom or draw double chance v Southampton

Benfica to beat Rio Ave

Fiorentina vs Napoli

Fiorentina are two points above Napoli with three games to play and they can show their superiority with a win on Friday. The hosts have prevailed in three of their last five games.

Raith Rovers vs Partick Thistle

Raith lead Partick 2-1 in the Scottish Premiership playoff semi-finals and they can also win the home leg. Raith finished 14 points ahead of Thistle in the Championship and that should be evident.

Southampton vs West Brom

Southampton have lost their way near the end of the season, failing to score in three of their last four matches, and they should be taken on in their Championship playoff semi-final second leg with West Brom.

Rio Ave vs Benfica

Benfica have comfortably been second best in the Primeira Liga this term, winning 25 of their 33 matches, and they can see off mid-table Rio Ave.

