Football accumulator tips for Saturday, May 18: Back our 8-1 acca plus get £40 in Betfair free bets

Bolton and Oxford go head-to-head at Wembley in the League One playoff final and there are seven matches on the final day of the Portuguese top flight season, including a key clash between fourth-placed Braga and third-placed Porto. Our Saturday fourfold pays out at 10-1 with Betfair .



All bets must be placed by 3.30pm on Saturday.

Accumulator tips and predictions for Saturday

Racing Post football expert Dan Childs has picked:

Boavista to beat Vizela

Oxford or draw double chance against Bolton

Atalanta to beat Lecce

Porto to beat Braga

Boavista v Vizela

Boavista are unbeaten in their last four home games and can wrap up their season with a victory over relegated Vizela, who have won just twice on their league travels.

Bolton v Oxford

Oxford have lost only one of their last ten games and can give Bolton a tough game in the League One playoff final. The Yellows can at least make it to extra-time against Bolton, who made hard work of beating Barnsley in the semi-finals.

Lecce v Atalanta

Fifth-placed Atalanta are in the thick of the race for Champions League qualification and they can pick up a massive three points away to Lecce, who are safe from the threat of relegation.

Braga v Porto

Porto are one point above Braga in the battle for third place and they can settle the issue with a victory at the Municipal Stadium.

