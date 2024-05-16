Join Warren Ashurst and Mark Langdon as they team up for this season's final episode of Bets Club, the weekly football betting show from the Racing Post, to preview the closing day of Premier League action.

A fourth straight title is in Manchester City's grasp and a home victory over West Ham will seal it. Mark expects them to get the job done, but thinks there may be a scare or two along the way.

That would mean a narrow miss for Mikel Arteta's Arsenal, who are as big as 9-1 to wrest the Premier League crown away from City, and Mark sees no issues for them at home to Everton.

Mark provides his best bets for all of this weekend’s Premier League fixtures, including Jurgen Klopp's final game as Liverpool manager against Wolves and Chelsea's bid to confirm European football next season at home to Bournemouth.

Football League expert Dan Childs also returns to the show to preview the EFL playoff finals from Wembley, where Bolton and Oxford do battle in League One and Crawley lock horns with Crewe from League Two.

Mark is also on hand to take a look at the best multiples for this week's action including a bet builder and a top treble.

